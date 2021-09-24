Where Was Lifetime’s The Secret Lives of College Freshmen Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Tony Dean Smith, ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ is a murder mystery thriller that will keep you guessing right up to the end credits. It follows two freshmen Hannah and Jodie, as they move into a seemingly perfect dorm on campus. However, with the previous occupant passing away for unknown reasons, Hannah and Jodie soon smell something afoot. A terrifying murder, a steamy affair with a professor, and a hidden journal are all clues that will help unlock the film’s mystery. Let’s take a detailed look at the movie and find out more, shall we?

The Secret Lives of College Freshmen Cast: Who Is In It?

The cast has done an extremely commendable job as their performance in ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ is quite praiseworthy. The film stars Sarah Grey as Hannah, Kendall Cross as Nancy Marks, John Cassini as Detective Phillips, Raylene Harewood as Jodie, Abby Ross as Daisy, Benita Ha as Dean Michaels, Max Chadburn as Rachel, Rryla McIntosh as Alysha, David Underhill as Harry, and Oliver Rice as Professor Andrew Hampton.

The Secret Lives of College Freshmen Filming Location

‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ was primarily shot in British Columbia in Canada. With the film revolving around the life of college students on campus, the province gave ample opportunities for the film crew to mold the filming locations to their liking. Let’s take a detailed look, shall we?

British Columbia, Canada

British Columbia has been a popular filming destination for quite a while. The province is home to magnificent metropolitan cities set in the lap of stunning natural landscapes. The way in which modernity and natural beauty complement each other is truly a thing of wonder. Additionally, British Columbia is also home to some of the biggest film studios in the region. Thus, it is no surprise that the province played host to filming crews for movies like ‘Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,’ ‘The Hurt Locker,’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk.’

The filming crew for ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ tapped into the modern facilities and utilized numerous outdoor and indoor shooting locations around British Columbia. Moreover, with the film being set in a college campus and its dorm, the varied urban environments proved exceptionally helpful in getting the specific backdrops the crew needed. Additionally, a few of the special effects, as well as the post-processing work, were done in the studio.

Is The Secret Lives of College Freshmen A True Story?

No, ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ is not a true story. It is an original movie written for Lifetime by Cam Patterson and Tony Dean Smith. However, being an original movie, it does draw inspiration from numerous real-life incidents which are eerily comparable. There are multiple real-life incidents from which we can draw parallels to the Lifetime movie, which deals with the mysterious murder of a college student in her own dorm room. At first glance, the 2015 murder of Karlie Hall and the 1993 murder of Sophie Ann Sergie come to mind.

Karlie was a freshman at Millersville University in Pennsylvania when her boyfriend brutally murdered her in her dorm room. Although the police came to find her boyfriend, Gregorio Orrostieta, performing CPR on the victim, the subsequent investigation found him guilty of third-degree murder. On the other hand, Sophie Ann Sergie was sexually abused before being shot to death in the bathroom of her college dorm. Although her case went cold, officers in 2018 arrested Steven H. Downs on the charge of sexual assault and murder. However, his case is still ongoing in court.

Likewise, we can also draw parallels between the Lifetime movie and similar films like ‘Cry Wolf,’ ‘Cutting Class,’ and ‘Sorority Row.’ Thus, even being a completely fictional film, ‘The Secret Lives of College Freshmen’ contains relatable themes from other crime movies and is also strangely similar to some real-world events, making the experience more authentic.

