The Secret Woman: Is Söderberg Shipping Based on a Real Shipping Company?

Söderberg Shipping Contextualizes the Familial Tensions of The Secret Woman
Söderberg Shipping is a fictional shipping company created by authors Anders Rønnow Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich for the novel ‘The Secret Woman.’ In the film adaptation of this story, co-written by Anders Frithiof August and Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, the company’s name is largely preserved. While Denmark is home to many giants of the shipping industry, including the company Maersk, which is currently the second-largest container shipping line in the world, the writing duo has not confirmed any real-life inspiration behind Söderberg Shipping.
The decision to keep Söderberg Shipping strictly fictional is likely an intentional one, as by constructing a company from scratch, the writing team gets to play with the darker themes of the story, without inviting unnecessary comparisons to real life. In fact, Klarlund and Weinreich have also confirmed that their goal wasn’t to write a biographical tale but to examine the many dimensions of family drama. Among their primary inspirations for ‘The Secret Woman’ were ‘Doctor Zhivago’ and ‘Colorado Saga,’ and while both stories feature familial conflict along with themes of trauma and recovery, they are also set in landlocked regions, with no references to the shipping industry.
The reason why Söderberg Shipping is fitted into the world of ‘The Secret Woman’ likely has more to do with Denmark’s geography. Given that the company is described as one of the most powerful entities in the country, it makes sense for it to be connected to Denmark’s history as a global maritime and commercial shipping hub. Beyond that, however, the focus of the book and its film adaptation is on identity and how it collides with one’s family relationships. More than just being a mysterious shipping company, Söderberg Shipping is also the main character, Helene Söderberg’s family legacy, and that is the primary reason it features in the film as a narrative bedrock.
Read More: The Secret Woman Ending Explained: Does Helene Get Her Memories Back? Will Edmund Go to Prison?
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