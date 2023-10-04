The Spencer Sisters is Filmed in Winnipeg

Created by Alan McCullough, CTV’s ‘The Spencer Sisters’ is a crime comedy-drama series that follows a famed mystery novelist named Victoria Spencer who is pleasantly surprised to see her daughter Darby return home after resigning from her post as a police officer because of being constantly overlooked by the higher-ups. Victoria sees this as an opportunity to finally make her dream of being a private detective come true and forms the Spencer Sisters Detective Agency along with her daughter as the former is almost always mistaken for Darby’s sister.

Despite their opposite personalities, the mother-daughter pair takes on a variety of different criminal cases and solves them by working together. The show unfolds in the fictional town of Alder Bluffs, which in itself plays the role of an additional character. Under the mask of a sophisticated town lies murderous and gruesome secrets chased by Victoria and Darby, leaving the viewers curious not just about the cases but also about the actual filming sites of ‘The Spencer Sisters.’ If you have been wondering the same, you have come to the right place for we have gathered all the necessary details!

The Spencer Sisters Filming Locations

‘The Spencer Sisters’ is filmed in Manitoba and Ontario, primarily in Winnipeg and Hamilton. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mother-daughter series reportedly commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in more than two months or so, at the end of October of the same year. Interestingly, the filming unit faced a blizzard on the last night of shooting for the debut season, giving a dramatic end to the production of season 1. Now, without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific sites where the mother and daughter take on some mind-boggling cases in the CTV show!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

A major chunk of ‘The Spencer Sisters’ is taped in and around Winnipeg, the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba centered on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. The makers make the most of the vastness and versatility of Winnipeg and its surrounding areas as they set up camp in different neighborhoods and streets, including a few secluded properties, suburban areas, possibly a hospital and a police station, and many more.

For instance, a few exterior scenes are lensed around Vast Market at 407 Carlton Street in Winnipeg while the scenes involving the isolated and gigantic property where Victoria Spencer resides are recorded in an actual property seemingly somewhere in the outskirts of Winnipeg. Moreover, you might spot Lake Winnipeg in the background of some key sequences. Besides Winnipeg, it is possible that other areas in southern Manitoba also feature in ‘The Spencer Sisters.’

Hamilton, Ontario

Additional portions of ‘The Spencer Sisters’ are also recorded in Hamilton, a port city located in Southern Ontario. To be specific, the community and town of Dundas in Hamilton served as one of the prominent production locations for at least one episode of the show’s first season. Also known as the Valley Town, Dundas has been featured in a number of films over the years, mainly due to its 19th-century downtown architecture.

