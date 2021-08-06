In ‘The Suicide Squad,’ James Gunn doesn’t spend much time introducing the concept of his film. He knows that the groundwork has already been done in David Ayer’s 2016 poorly-received ‘Suicide Squad.’ Instead, he uses every frame of his film to tell the story he wants, the way he wants. And the result is magnificent. It’s slick; it’s gory; it’s violent; it’s everything that the audience can possibly want in an R-rated superhero flick.

As in his MCU projects, Gunn masterfully uses an incredibly memorable soundtrack to augment the narrative. The imprints of his unique brand of humor can be felt throughout the film, with the comedy oscillating between dark humor and absurd. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Suicide Squad.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Suicide Squad Plot Synopsis

The prologue of the film is depicted through the perspective of Brian Durlin or Savant (Michael Rooker), the newest member of the Suicide Squad or Task Force X. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and George “Digger” Harkness or Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) are also part of the group. They are sent to infiltrate the South American island nation of Corto Maltese under the command of Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). The military of Corto Maltese ambushes the squad, killing almost all of them. Harley is captured and sent to Presidente General Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto), while Flag gets captured by a mysterious group.

It is then revealed the squad under Flag is supposed to serve as a diversion. The main unit, led by Robert DuBois or Bloodsport (Idris Elba), lands on Corto Maltese. Their objective is to get into a scientific facility called Jötunheim and destroy all files related to Project Starfish, which, according to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), is extra-terrestrial in origin. Aside from Bloodsport, the members of this unit are Christopher Smith or Peacemaker (John Cena), Nanaue or King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), Cleo Cazo or Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Abner Krill or Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).

The group retrieves Flag, who, as it turns out, has been rescued by a rebel group. Flag subsequently joins the team. They capture Dr. Gaius Grieves or The Thinker, the man in charge of the Jötunheim facility. Upon learning that Harley is still alive, Flag convinces the others that they should rescue her before attempting to infiltrate Jötunheim. However, right when they are about to launch the mission, Harley shows up, having already killed and escaped from her captors. Task Force X then implements Waller’s plan. They use Grieves to get into Jötunheim.

The Suicide Squad Ending: What Is Project Starfish? Who or What Is behind the Project Starfish?

Named after the realm of the giants from Norse mythology, the Jötunheim facility was originally set up by Nazis escaping from Europe after World War II. They continued their horrible experiments there until the Herrera family, which has ruled Corto Maltese for generations, accepted the bounty on their heads. Corto Maltese subsequently became a US ally.

It was the US astronauts that originally discovered Starro in space. At the time, it was not much bigger than a regular-sized kite. It was brought back to Earth and later sent to Jötunheim, as the US government realized they couldn’t keep the creature on American soil. About 30 years earlier from the current timeline, Grieves started working with the creature. The program, which came to be known as Project Starfish, was operated by the US government, with its counterpart in Corto Maltese serving as its local partner.

In the ensuing decades, the locals started speaking about a beast in the tower. The Herreras brought all their enemies to Starro, who took control over them with its spores and grew in size and power. Everything was going according to plans of the US government until the country’s military leaders, including Luna and his right-hand man Mayor General Mateo Suarez (Joaquín Cosio), removed the Herrera family from power and executed every last of its members. With Luna being a staunch anti-American, the US government realized that their secret weapon is now in the hands of its enemies. As a result, Waller sends Task Force X to destroy all evidence of it.

Is Flag Dead in the Suicide Squad? Why Does Peacemaker Betray the Squad?

Yes, Flag is dead in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ When he learns that his country has known about the fates of hundreds of men, women, and children in Jötunheim, something snaps within the loyal soldier. He decides to give the hard drive containing all the records about Project Starfish to the media. However, Peacemaker reveals that Waller has tasked him to ensure that those records don’t leave the facility.

In a way, Peacemaker is an embodiment of American imperialism, a Captain America if he had supported the Sokovia Accords. He will do anything as long as he thinks it will serve American interests and peace will be maintained. He kills Flag and later tries to kill Ratcatcher 2 as she tries to escape with the drive. Fortunately, Bloodsport intervenes and seemingly kills him.

Who Else Die in the Suicide Squad?

The possibility of a violent and messy death hangs over every member of Task Force X. Before they are sent on a mission, an exploding device is implanted on the base of their skulls. Waller warns them that if they disobey even one of her commands, she will trigger the devices in their brains. They still accept her offer to get some years off their sentences.

The team that follows Flag has no idea that they are supposed to serve as a diversion, and everyone except Harley, Flag, and Weasel get slaughtered by the enemy. Shortly after their landing, Richard “Dick” Hertz or Blackguard (Pete Davidson) approaches the enemy and declares that he is the one who has been in contact with them. He gets his face blown off for all his trouble.

Mongal (Mayling Ng) dies while trying to bring down an enemy helicopter, while Captain Boomerang is killed when that helicopter explodes. Cory Pitzner or T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion) and Gunter Braun or Javelin (Flula Borg) are killed in enemy fire. Seeing all the deaths around him, Savant panics and jumps into the sea, prompting Waller to trigger the device in his brain.

Later in the film, Harley kills Luna after realizing that he is a mass murderer in the making and not much better than her previous boyfriend. Starro rips Grieves apart before breaking out of the facility. As for Suarez, he dies along with his soldiers when one of Starro’s spores takes over his body. Polka-Dot Man dies while fighting Starro, who is, in turn, killed by Harley and Ratcatcher 2’s rats.

What Happens to the Survivors? Will Bloodsport Reunite with His Daughter?

After Starro is defeated, Bloodsport makes a deal with Waller. She will let him, Harley, Ratcatcher 2, and Nanaue go and drop the charges against his daughter, Tyla. In exchange, he will not release the drive to the media. Unbeknownst to the squad, Weasel and Peacemaker have also survived. Bloodsport and Tyla have been estranged since her birth. After his heroic actions in Corto Maltese, his daughter sees him in a new light. This will help them to rebuild their relationship.

