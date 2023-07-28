The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ stirs trouble for its characters as the plot thickens for love triangles and an unlikely romance blossoms. The central conflict revolves around Susannah’s house, which now belongs to her half-sister, Julia. While Conrad and Jeremiah want to keep the story in the memory of their mother, Julia is hell-bent on selling it as soon as possible. The Fisher boys, joined by Belly and Steven, decide to come up with something and stop Julia from getting the house, but things are moving too fast for them to control. Soon enough, they might have to accept that this is the last time they will be in Cousins in Susannah’s beach house. The ending pushes them towards this certainty. Here’s what happens in this episode. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

After spending a fun day at the boardwalk, Conrad, Jeremiah, Belly, Taylor, Steven, Skye, and Cam return to the house, only to find it empty. The whole place has been stripped of everything, making it look like no one ever lived there. It is heartbreaking for them to see it disappear just like that, but there is nothing they can do about it. Julia reveals that she talked about the house with Conrad and Jeremiah’s father, and he agreed that she should sell it as fast as possible.

Julia’s actions inflame Conrad, but for now, their main concern is where they’ll sleep. Belly suggests getting some sleeping bags out of the garage, but Conrad doesn’t want to be in the house anymore. The others start to wonder whether they should leave, but Jeremiah doesn’t want them to give up just yet, so he comes up with a plan. He suggests they break into the country club and spend the night there.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode 5 Ending

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ takes place from the point of view of Belly, who is continuously torn between her feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah. Her inner monologue helps her understand what she is going through in a given moment. In this episode, the focus shifts towards Jeremiah as we finally get inside his head and see things from his point of view. It is refreshing to be inside someone else’s mind for a change, and it gives us an insight into how things unfolded for Jeremiah in the past year.

Jeremiah is concerned about the house and Conrad, but he also can’t stop thinking about Belly and how things are between them now. Through flashbacks, we discover how Conrad asked for Jeremiah’s blessing before asking out Belly on Halloween. Jeremiah was still reeling from the breakup, which felt more like a betrayal from his best friend and his brother, but the worst part was that he was expected to be okay with it just because everyone knew Belly always had a crush on Conrad.

With Jeremiah and Belly resolving their differences and reestablishing their friendship, Jeremiah finds himself in a complicated situation with Belly. He still has feelings for her, and sometimes he feels she has feelings for him too. But then there is Conrad. Whenever Jeremiah sees Belly and his brother together, he is reminded of how heartbroken he was when Belly broke up with him and chose Conrad over him. He knows there is still something between them, which is why he is cautious about his feelings and finds himself walking on eggshells around Belly. At the same time, he cannot help but wonder if Belly and Conrad’s breakup is a sign that Belly is supposed to end up with him.

A similar complicated situation develops between Steven and Taylor. In the last season, they kissed, but Steven didn’t try Taylor well after it. He chose Shayla back then, but now, it looks like he has latent feelings for her, which are coming out the more time they spend with each other. For Taylor, Steven is like her version of Conrad. She knows there is something between them, but she also doesn’t want to have her heart broken simply because Steven is interested in her now. They almost kiss each other but are interrupted when Conrad and Jeremiah walk in.

To provide a break from all these tangled relationships and feelings, the show gives us flickers of a new romance blossoming in the background. Cam and Skye met each other for the first time on the day she went out with her cousins to the boardwalk. It’s barely been a day, but they seem more comfortable around each other than they are with others in the group. They also feel like the odd ones out because they are the only ones who don’t know about all the drama going on with Belly. Cam knows a little, but he is still an outsider when it comes to Belly and the Fisher boys.

Another interesting development happens when Conrad discovers that a local boy went to a judge to get early access to his trust fund. This gives Conrad the idea to do the same thing and use the money from the trust fund to keep the house. By the morning, he has a plan which he hopes will work out, but when he and the others return to the beach house, Julia tells them that she has already finalized a deal and the house is sold. While no papers have been signed yet, Julia has made up her mind and will return to Boston to finalize everything. It looks like Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly will have to say goodbye to the house after all.

