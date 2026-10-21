Is Jules Landry Dead or Alive? Did Luke Hemsworth Leave The Terminal List?

Created by David DiGilio, Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List‘ season 2 follows James Reece on what appears to be a redemption journey of sorts, as he is captured by the CIA and pulled back into business. This time, his target is a terror group that seems to have planted its legs in not just Middle Eastern conflicts, but also the Russia-Ukraine war. As Reece and his team gather intelligence and make their way to the enemy base, they are surprised to learn that the enemy is none other than Mohammed ‘Mo’ Farooq, their former teammate. That’s only half of the story, however, as it is ultimately revealed that Mo was tricked into mass murder by his handler, the real mole of the CIA, Jules Landry. As Reece and Mo decide to dole out some personal justice, Landry’s fate takes some uncomfortable twists and turns. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jules Landry is Last Shown in a Severely Tortured State With Little Hope For Survival

Season 2 of ‘The Terminal List’ leaves the fate of Jules Landry somewhat ambiguous, as the last we see of him is when he is writhing in pain, lying in a pool of his own blood, and missing a few body parts. After it is revealed that he is the agent who backstabbed the CIA, not Mo, Reece and company devise a uniquely cruel method of torture. While the express purpose of subjecting Landry to so much pain is to gather information, there is also an undeniable sense of satisfaction they all feel, especially Mo. As such, it is hardly surprising when Mo leaves him with an injury that he will most likely bleed out from. This is after Mo tells Reece that Landry isn’t his prey to kill, which effectively confirms his intentions.

Notably, the book ‘True Believer,’ which serves as the source material for this season, is relatively more definitive in revealing that Landry is dead. The reason the show retains a sense of ambiguity might be to amplify the shock factor, given just how brutally he is tortured. Season 2 has its fair share of mysteries surrounding characters who are injured to the point of nearly dying. This also makes it easier for creators to write future storylines, as now there is room for Landry to be brought back into the fray. Given the major departures from the novel in this adaptation, it isn’t necessary to adapt the Landry storyline as is, and this ambiguous ending allows all possibilities to remain relevant.

Luke Hemsworth Might Come Back For More Prequels of The Terminal List

While the second season leaves Jules Landry’s fate hanging in the air, if the books are any indication, actor Luke Hemsworth’s journey with the show has very likely come to an end. That said, the show always has the opportunity to rewrite Landry’s arc, which allows Hemsworth to step back into the role and fill the screen with his infectious charm. As the story moves on to bigger and grimmer antagonists, Landry can play a very important role as a jester-esque figure who can still create problems if one isn’t looking. Over the years, Hemsworth has expressed a lot of admiration for his role in the show and for his co-stars, and it’s very likely that he would welcome the opportunity to keep playing Landry. However, that is ultimately a decision that depends on the writing team.

Regardless of whether Jules Landry survives the second season, there is always a way to bring him back to the universe, as we already have a precedent for that. The character of Ben Edwards dies in the first season of ‘The Terminal List,’ only to reappear as the protagonist of the spinoff series ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,’ which is where Landry is narratively introduced. Given that this is a prequel story with room for sequels, there is potentially endless room for Hemsworth to essay the role once again, just in a chronologically altered manner. However, this, too, depends on whether the audience is eager enough for a sequel to ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,’ since it takes on a distinctly different tone than Reece’s story.

Read More: Is The Terminal List Based on a True Story?