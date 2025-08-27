Where is The Terminal List Dark Wolf Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A prequel to ‘The Terminal List,’ Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ is an action thriller series created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio. Adapted from the characters of the 2018 novel titled ‘The Terminal List’ written by Carr, the narrative serves as the origin story of Ben Edwards, who starts off as a Navy SEAL and moves up the ranks to become an integral part of the CIA. Through his journey across the organizations and the way he deals with the dark side of the latter, the espionage thriller series delves deep into the dark side of warfare and the damage it creates along the way. The high-octane and fast-paced action sequences are complemented by the dynamic visual canvas that helps enhance the tale and bring it to life.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Filming Locations

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ is filmed across Croatia, Hungary, and California, especially in Zadar, Budapest, and Los Angeles County. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off series got underway in March 2024 and supposedly wrapped up in October of the same year. Shiraz Tzarfati, who portrays Tal Varon, expressed her gratitude for being a part of the show after the conclusion of the shooting. She stated, “overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of this project and so blessed to have all of these talented and caring people show me the way.”

Zadar, Croatia

Around April 2024, the production team of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ traveled to Zadar, the county seat of the eponymous county situated on the Adriatic Sea. They took over the area of Voštarnica and turned it into a film set in order to lens the sequences set in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The crew members aptly decorated the streets and neighborhoods to depict the outdoor markets and war-torn streets realistically. Several important scenes were also seemingly shot in and around the small village called Donje Biljane.

Moreover, the filming unit was also supposedly spotted taping portions on Pag Island. Thanks to the Filming in Croatia program, the makers got a 25% tax rebate offered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre. Dozens of the extras and film professionals were reportedly locals. One of the local restaurateurs, Alen Perić, told HRT, “Every building that was disrupted in this filming received a certain amount as compensation. So, every person who requested something, that felt threatened, they paid for it.”

Budapest, Hungary

The city of Budapest in Hungary also served as a shooting spot for ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.’ Since the narrative explores the ups and downs in Ben’s journey as he navigates the gritty world of CIA Special Operations, the capital city proves to be an ideal backdrop for the espionage drama series. After all, Budapest boasts an extraordinary blend of architectural design and styles, like Gothic, Baroque, Neo-Gothic, and Art Nouveau. Its rich artistic and cultural history is reflected in the stunning monuments, museums, galleries, thermal baths and other historic attractions.

Not just that, the city also offers one-of-its-kind ruin bars that are literally constructed in the ruins of desolated buildings, abandoned factories, and other dilapidated structures. The friendly locals, vibrant nightlife, and delectable Hungarian cuisine also add to its warmth and European charm. All of these factors, alongside first-rate production services, tax incentives, and a unique blend of urban and historic landscape, attract filmmakers from across the globe to tape movies and shows of varying genres, such as ‘Escape from Germany,’ ‘Strike Back,’ ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,’ ‘The Pillars of the Earth,’ ‘Mudbound,’ ‘Sniper 2,’ and ‘The Last Days.’

Los Angeles County, California

A portion of ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ was also taped in Los Angeles County. In particular, several sequences were filmed in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. It is not surprising, considering the city is renowned for its multifaceted setting, which often doubles up as multiple international locations. From majestic mountain ranges and sunny beaches along the breathtaking coastline to quaint suburban neighborhoods and glittering skyline embellished with skyscrapers, the City of Angels has something for everyone. In addition to the fact that it is home to Hollywood, LA is packed with many world-renowned studio facilities and skilled technicians, ensuring productions run smoothly throughout.

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew also visited Santa Clarita, just about 30 miles from LA. The decision to film in the city likely depended on its proximity to La La Land, cost-effectiveness in relation to production, favorable locations, and versatile landscape, all of which help create the tense and dynamic atmosphere required for the spy-themed thriller show. Over the years, Santa Clarita has assisted in the filming of a wide range of movies and shows such as ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Without Remorse,’ ‘American Sniper,’ ‘Jarhead,’ ‘Six,’ and ‘The Unit.’

Read More: Where Was The Sky is Everywhere Filmed?