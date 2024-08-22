The Trades Renewed For Season 2 at Crave

Expect more comedic mishaps from Conch Industries! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Crave has renewed the comedy series ‘The Trades’ for its second season. Dartmouth in Nova Scotia will host the second installment’s filming, which will begin on October 8 and conclude on November 29. Creator Ryan Lindsay continues to lead the writers, with Warren Sonoda returning to helm the episodes.

In the show’s first season, Todd aims to boost refinery productivity through automation, while Audrey contemplates a similar path. He gets a makeover to enhance his promotion prospects, and she begins her first day eager to influence her new crew’s nickname for her. Tensions rise when the refinery earns two spots in the Labour Day parade, sparking a fierce competition for the best float design. Medhi’s after-party mishaps lead to chaos at the refinery, and Chelsea and Todd work together to alter head office plans for Imperial Valley.

The installment features a high-stakes golf tournament, a groundbreaking discovery by Medhi, and the pressure to meet tight deadlines and pass a mandatory urine test. As Todd and his team struggle to get the flare stack operational, they receive unexpected help from old friends but face significant personal and professional costs along the way.

In the upcoming season, viewers can anticipate heightened drama and new challenges as Todd and his team navigate the complexities of their profession with even more at stake. The episodes are expected to delve deeper into personal rivalries, workplace dynamics, and the ongoing struggle to balance ambition with the harsh realities of industrial work. Todd and his colleagues will likely confront new obstacles and rivalries as the stakes rise, reflecting their world’s enduring spirit and camaraderie. Lindsay describes the series as his “love letter” to the blue-collar culture of his hometown, Sarnia, Ontario, infusing the narrative with authentic tributes to the grit and resilience of the working class.

As far as the cast of the second installment is concerned, we can expect familiar faces based on the show’s storylines. Given their characters’ significance in the narrative, Robb Wells as Todd Stool, Anastasia Phillips as Audrey Stool, and Jennifer Spence as Chelsea Nakamura are more than likely to return. Tom Green’s chaotic character, Randy Bennett, will likely feature in the forthcoming episodes. Enrico Colantoni as Jimi and Patrick McKenna as Rod Stool can also be found among the returnees.

The first season of the comedy series was also filmed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The region was also the location of ‘Trailer Park Boys,’ the flagship series of the show’s production house, Trailer Park Boys Inc. Other notable projects filmed in the community include ‘Sullivan’s Crossing‘ and ‘Randy’s Reach.’

