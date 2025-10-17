The Twits Ending Explained: What Happens to the Twits?

Helmed by Phil Johnston, Todd Demong, and Katie Shanahan, Netflix’s ‘The Twits’ adds a modern spin on the eponymous children’s novel by Roald Dahl. The movie follows Credenza and James Twits, two social misfits who chase their dream with reckless abandon. When their paths clash with two orphaned kids, Beesha and Bubsy, all hell seemingly breaks loose. At the heart of this conflict is a curious family of magical animals, who have the potential to alleviate all of the Triperot town’s sorrow. Whether that comes at the cost of their agency, however, becomes the driving force for Beesha, even when that means going toe-to-toe with the most infamous people in town. This animated musical comedy brings to life the whimsical nature of a Roald Dahl story, as well as its thought-provoking conversations on human nature, morals, and the boundaries between comedy and tragedy. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Twits Plot Synopsis

The story begins with a mother bug recounting the tale of the Twits to her child as a bedtime story. Mr. and Mrs. Twits are social deviants in the town of Triperot, and hate just about everything and everyone, and most of all, each other. While they squabble and prank each other every chance they get, the sole moment of peace comes in their shared dream; the creation of an amusement park known as Twitlandia. Brick by brick, they build up the entire complex by themselves, but things hardly go their way when the government declares the place dangerous and unsanitary. Enraged, the couple decides to rebel in the most audacious way imaginable: filling up the town’s water supply with the liquid meat for hot dogs. The result is a flood that covers and contaminates every nook and cranny of the town.

Our heroes, however, are not the wicked Twits but two orphan children, Beesha and Bubsy, who call the Triperot Orphanage their home. Moments before Bubsy’s adoption is finalized, news about the contamination rolls out, spreading ill will about him and his townsfolk. Desperate to get things back on track, Beesha sets out to track the culprit, and soon connects the liquid meat fiasco to the Twits. The clever protagonist then gets them to confess while she wears a hidden recording device, and makes this news public, resulting in the couple’s swift arrest. In the midst of this, the thing that catches their attention is three monkey-like creatures trapped in a corner of the house. These magical creatures, known as Muggle-Wumps, have several unique abilities, and the Twits exploit the most potent one of them all: The tears that come out of Muggle-Wumps when they stand on their head double as a powerful energy source, capable of fueling all of Twitlandia.

While Beesha and Bubsy set out to free the Muggle-Wump family in the Twits’ absence, the antagonist couple gets bailed out by locals who believe Twitlandia to be the town’s only hope at garnering public attention. Mr. and Mrs. Twits double down on their vulnerability and promise a rags-to-riches fate for Triperot. This, however, hinges on the Muggle-Wumps, and the old couple tries every trick in their book to grab their hands on the monkeys, only to be thwarted by Beesha’s wits. Having had enough, the Twits decide to uproot the entire orphanage and trap it at their place, ready to go to any lengths for success. In this moment, the Muggle-Wumps’ ally, the Sweet-Toed Toad, reveals his ability to flip a character’s personality once they lick his feet. Cleverly, the protagonists trick Mr. and Mrs. Twit into falling for the Toad’s magic, causing them to become honest and reveal their crimes to the public. And though the Twits’ infamous Twitlandia crashes, the struggle between the old couple and the kids is far from over.

The Twits Ending: What Happens to the Twits? Where do They Go?

While at its heart, ‘The Twits’ is a story about empathy and change, neither of those traits quite holds true for the titular couple, even by the very end of the story. In essence, they merely return to their daily shenanigans, comprising cruel, relentless pranks that are a product of equal parts amusement and hatred. One such exploit sees Mr. Twit trick his wife into undoing the dreaded shrinks, a phenomenon where one’s body supposedly compresses inwards, by tying her to a mass of balloons. Adding one final touch of mischief, he cuts off the rope tethering her to the ground, leaving her airborne. Mrs. Twit does not shy away from a challenge and manages to hold on to her husband with her stick, forcing him to tag along on the journey. As the credits roll, the couple continues to ascend, with no clear direction or means of landing in sight, just their signature bickering. By the mid-credits scene, however, we see them crash into a dense jungle, which turns out to be Loompaland.

Though the ending montage playfully depicts the Twits struggling to navigate through challenging aerial terrains, their ultimate landing destination ramps up the stakes. On a previous occasion, we learn that Twits stole the Muggle-Wumps, as well as the Sweet Toed Toad, from Loompaland, a place typically known for its thick forest cover and ferocious fauna. Both these details come together in the final scene, as Mr. and Mrs. Twit land on an uncannily smooth and soft surface. The reality sets in when they find themselves surrounded by toads, and before long, we learn that they are sitting on top of a gigantic toad, which swallows them in one large gulp. Although the Twits don’t die outright, this is still a perilous situation for the couple, which is only offset by their continuing their never-ending arguments inside the Toad’s belly. As such, the duo meets a comedic end, with a shade of potential darkness to it, in keeping with the larger narrative aesthetic.

The dreamlike final sequence also has a second purpose, as it brings the story back to its narrators, the mother bug and her child, who have been trapped in Mr. Twit’s beard all along. On top of being a recurring joke in the movie, the beard also serves as a representation of one of the oppressive mechanisms employed by the Twit family, as it is also where the key to the cages lies hidden. With Mr. Twit high in the air, however, the bugs finally find their chance to escape and parachute their way back to the ground. As such, all of the people and animals trapped with the antagonists are set free, leaving the duo truly at their own mercy. The fact that they land in Loompaland can also be interpreted as an act of karmic justice, as they finally pay for their wrongdoings towards all creatures alike. The one characteristic that does not change one bit, and ironically so, is their locking heads at every turn possible.

Why Do Beesha and Bubsy Free the Twits?

In stark contrast to the Twits, who revel in their petty hatred and eccentric pranks from start to finish, Beesha and Bubsy undergo a massive transformation of both heart and mind. The climax to their journey comes after the fall of Twitlandia, with Mr. and Mrs. Twit being tricked into standing on their heads, not realizing that Beesha has already set up the sticky glue to keep them in place. With this, the couple is now at the mercy of the children, who leave them to be and return to the orphanage in celebration. However, in the midst of their victory lap, Beesha and Bubsy realize they have lost the ability to talk to the Muggle-Wumps, which serves as a sharp reality check. Given that this unique communicative ability comes with their pure empathy and innocence, its being stripped away speaks volumes to how the children have changed throughout the movie. Alerted, the kids immediately set out to mend their ways, and that comes with releasing the Twits.

Back at the Twits’ residence, Beesha and Bubsy reflect on the corruption of their psyche and how hatred and the desire for vengeance have left their judgment cloudy. Determined to change that, the kids reconnect with their humanity and choose to forget the antagonistic duo and free them from the glue. While that act ends up backfiring, with Mr. and Mrs. Twit immediately launching a counterattack, the core traits displayed in this exchange are not undercut. If the Twits can be seen as emblematic of Triperot’s worst qualities, then Beesha and Bubsy naturally embody its very best, as well as the potential the town holds. To that end, their falling into the cycle of revenge is a step in the wrong direction, and recognizing that becomes the children’s greatest triumph. The fact that they make a leap knowing that their enemies are unlikely to change shows the strength of their resolve and a natural willingness to be kind.

Are Beesha and Bubsy Able to Talk to the Muggle-Wumps Again?

Just as Beesha and Bubsy’s fall from grace is depicted by them losing their communication with the Muggle-Wumps, the kids finding their footing is similarly depicted through the lens of the magical creatures. As the Twits give the young protagonists chase, we see none other than Mr. and Mrs. Muggle-Wumps coming to their rescue, calling back to the original scene of Beesha breaking them free. This time, it is the three magical monkeys who are riding the bicycle and the skateboard, and promptly assist Beesha and Bubsy in fleeing the scene. However, the most notable element of the scene is the kids being able to understand the Muggle-Wumps once again, bringing the central dynamic of the narrative back to life. As the group makes their escape, the Twits are left in the dust, with no way of plotting a revenge that can keep the children down for long.

Beesha and Bubsy regaining the ability to talk to the Muggle-Wumps goes a long way in building a happier future for the group, as it speaks to the story’s belief in human empathy. To that end, it is reinforced through the employment of a clever storytelling mechanic, which not only adds whimsy to the narrative but also reminds the audience to follow in Beesha and Bubsy’s footsteps. While initially we are led to believe that the ability to communicate is unique to children because of their lack of real-life exposure, the story actively subverts that notion by crafting an arc for Beesha and Bubsy that tests their limits of emotions and understanding. As such, the kids’ decision to return to their roots is a conscious one, and not tied to the fact that they are children. This creates a more believable framework for the story, inspiring everyone in Triperot town to become kinder and more understanding, not just as townfolks, but also as human beings.

Does Mr. Napkin Get the Orphanage Back? What Happens to Triperot?

While the story of Beesha, Bubsy, and the Muggle-Wumps wraps up, the question of the orphanage still remains. The Twits’ nefarious tactic of stealing the entire building briefly appears to be irreversible, but Mr. Napkin’s unflinching courage comes as relief. Showing herculean spirit, the orphanage manager lifts the entire building on his shoulders and prepares to carry it all the way back home, with no one, certainly not the Twits, posing any challenge. From there, the orphanage’s luck continues its ascent, as we learn that the Muggle-Wumps devised a formula for their tears and sold it off to a megacorporation, raking in huge amounts of money. With that, the magical couple decides to buy the orphanage and adopt every single child in there, including Beesha and Bubsy. Mr Napkins is hired as their part-time caretaker and continues to be their full-time friend, completing the found family at the heart of this narrative.

With the fall of the Twits, the many residents of Triperot who pinned their hopes on false promises now find themselves in a hopeless situation. However, a miraculous turn of events changes their fate forever, as Beesha finds the best use for the Flornorbles. Although they initially appear to be hardly more than a furball that is released with Mr. Muggle-Wump’s bouts of anxiety, the young protagonist finds an innovative use for the creatures, who are now well over a thousand in quantity. Beeesha redirects them to the dried-up Tripe Lake, which soon becomes their new home. Once the center of attraction in Triperot town, creating waves of tourism that led to the nickname, “Fun Fun Town,” the lake now finds itself alive once again, with the Flornorbles ushering a new wave of joy and activity. Before long, tourists and curious onlookers alike begin to flood Triperot, returning the town to its former glory.

Read More: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Why Does Mignini Cry?