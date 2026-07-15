The Ultimatum Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ revolving around a group of long-term couples at a crossroads with respect to their futures, it breaks all bounds of the reality dating genre. After all, it’s a social experiment encouraging them to part ways, step into “Trial Marriages” with new people, and then reunite to do the same so as to figure out what they really want for themselves. Therefore, of course, season 4 is no different – it follows the journey of Alex and Jebin; Jessica Grace and Edris; Hayley and Blake; Ashley and Killian; Casey and David; and Monica and Luke.

Alex and Jebin Have Likely Parted Ways For Good

Although Alexandria “Alex” Johnson and Jebin John had been together for 6 years when they came into the experience, it became evident early on that they were on drastically different pages. While she wanted to take the next step in their romance, he struggled with even the idea of it, owing to their young ages and his Indian parents’ dislike of his partner and her chosen creative career. It then quickly came to light that another major issue was Jebin’s “immaturity” and “unseriousness” about this process, which was to such an extent that the duo was asked to leave the show.

Alex was heartbroken over everything that transpired, but she also truly loved Jebin and hated hearing their fellow cast members say they believed she deserved “better” or “more.” Since then, from what we can tell, they have indeed parted ways for good and are currently leading drastically different lives, but they seem to have split on rather amicable terms. On a more personal note, they appear to be leading their best lives as of writing. Alex is thriving as a professional Hair Stylist based in Chicago, Illinois, while also embracing her passion for traveling and undertaking new experiences.

As for Jebin, the 2023 Computer Science and Statistics graduate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign evolved into an entrepreneur in the summer of 2025. That’s when the now Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico resident stepped into the roles of Founder and Managing Member at Infinity Strategies LLC, an equity and investment platform. The 24-year-old is also a rising influencer whose content covers all things finance, humor, fitness, and travel, with his life goal being to become a millionaire one day. He even plays basketball and is associated with the Desi Sports Association.

Jessica Grace and Edris Are Happily Engaged

When Jessica Grace Booker and Edris Khalieque first came across our screens, they had been together for 2 years and were navigating the very serious question of where they saw things going. While the 35-year-old was more than ready to start her forever with the man she believed was the love of her life, the 38-year-old had reservations owing to their past issues with respect, trust, transparency, and understanding. Little did either of them know that just a week apart would be enough to make them realize their hearts, making Edris get down on one knee during “The Choice” and her ecstatically saying, “Yes!”

While neither Jessica Grace nor Edris has since confirmed or denied their engagement, it appears as if they are still blissfully together and currently planning the next chapter of their lives. After all, the ex-NBA cheerleader for the Charlotte Hornets and hobbyist model has been hiding her left hand in most of the images she has posted on social media over the past few months. In those where she is not, you can see a big, sparkly diamond on her ring finger. Moreover, they are both based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coming to her current standing, the 2011 Political Science and Spanish graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a successful Real Estate Agent at Allen Tate Realtors. On the other hand, Edris Khalieque has proudly transformed his past experiences into motivation, formally establishing Sobio Inc as the Founder-CEO in July 2026. Sobio is an app that facilitates people’s journey of sobriety from alcohol and substance abuse by essentially working as a virtual outpatient program. As if that’s not enough, he has also been serving as the Manager of Actuarial Services at Molina Healthcare since November 2023.

Hayley and Blake Likely Couldn’t Make Things Work Between Them

While Hayley Dinaé and Blake Robertson proudly admitted their 2-year relationship was full of joy and trust, they also claimed they just couldn’t see eye to eye on some things. The 26-year-old was the one to issue the Ultimatum because he was sure he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, but the 23-year-old needed more from him before she could say yes. In fact, she asserted that she loved her partner, yet she desperately craved for him to be more emotionally mature and vulnerable, indicating it was the only thing holding her back. But alas, for him, he has always believed people shouldn’t try to change the person they fell for.

In the end, it doesn’t appear as if Hayley and Blake could meet in the middle, grow to the level their partner hoped, make some compromises, and move forward to pursue forever. Today, they seem to be leading independent lives, focusing on their respective careers, friends, loved ones, and opportunities. Hayley is a 2024 International Business graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, and she has been serving as a full-time Freelance Marketing Specialist since November 2025. The rising public figure had also taken on the responsibility of the Co-Owner of Robertson Growth Group in April 2025, but she decided to step down after 7 months. Coming to Blake, the fitness, lifestyle, and travel enthusiast is the Director of Marketing and Operations at Motorhomes of Texas.

Ashley and Killian’s Relationship Status Seems Complicated

Ashley Wilson and Killian Grondin’s love story definitely came across as a fairytale at first, considering they met when they were just teenagers before reconnecting in their 20s. However, even after being together for over 4 years, sharing an apartment, and raising two adorable Pomeranians, they struggled to answer what’s next for them because of family and trust issues. They later realized their problems were deeper, especially with her not standing up for herself and his seeming lack of respect for his partner, resulting in their coming out with more concerns than solutions.

From what we can tell, Ashley and Killian have possibly since parted ways, but the latter is likely keeping the door open and hoping for another chance. The 28-year-old Ultimatum giver does not follow the 30-year-old on social media, but he follows her, and he even shared a couple of throwback videos of them together in July 2026. While one appears to highlight when she took care of him night and day after he broke both his legs in the fall of 2025, the other appears to be from a road trip they took in February 2026. Yet these days, she appears to spend most of her time undertaking new experiences with her loving friends, kind family, and overall support system.

Coming to their individual professional standing, while Ashley is a full-time Content Creator focusing on fitness and lifestyle, Killian is a Real Estate Agent at Casner Realty Group. The French native was once also an extra on MTV’s ‘Finding Carter’ season 2, and he reportedly continues to dabble in entertainment while splitting his time between Miami, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina. As for the fitness enthusiast with her own original programs that you can purchase for $50, she is a proud Texan and is currently embracing her home. That’s particularly because she sadly lost her mother, Tracy Jo Wilson, rather suddenly on May 26, 2026.

Casey and David Continue to Build a Life Together

Casey Douglas and David Atkinson never once claimed to have the perfect relationship, but they were proud of the way they navigated 5 years together before appearing on the show. In fact, they were actually the only couple this season whose troubles had nothing to do with their partners or overall romance and everything to do with their own insecurities. The 34-year-old Ultimatum giver admitted she wondered if their routine or her introverted personality would push him away, whereas he struggled with abandonment issues owing to his past. Neither of them ever doubted the love they shared, the trust they had long established, or the respect they held unwaveringly, leading them to take the leap of faith on Decision Day.

So, today, Casey and David continue to joyously build a life together that suits them both – with a balance of adventure, comfort, socializing, alone time, and more. The San Antonio, Texas, residents are also happily operating a business together named Texas Drug Screens, a medical clinic offering resources for not only alcohol, DNA, and substance testing but also occupational wellness. With a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Tech University, Casey is the President and Chief Finance Officer of the company, whereas David is the Chief Executive Officer. We should mention that the professional basketball player with the Mexican Xalapa Halcone club is the brains behind Mystery World Stories and Apparel28, too.

Monica and Luke Are Likely Trying Their Best to Make Their Romance Work

Last but not least, we have Monica Payne and Luke Wesselhoff, whose incredible 5-year relationship almost came to a standstill when they realized they had very different timelines. While the 30-year-old was excited to start forever with his partner, the 28-year-old wasn’t ready because she admitted she has a taste for the finer things in life and believed they weren’t financially ready to step into marriage. In the end, although the love they shared remained unchanging, she still wondered whether he should have more ambition, whereas he hoped his partner would be more supportive.

Therefore, since neither Monica nor Luke has confirmed or denied their relationship as of writing, we wholeheartedly believe they are trying their best to make their love work. Not only do they seem to still be in close touch on social media, but they have also not archived or deleted any of their old, cozy, romantic couple posts, which gives us a lot of hope. As for their independent professional standings, Monica is a Content Creator, a Fitness Trainer with her own brand called Move with Moni, and the Head of Operations and Retail for Monday Swimwear. On the other hand, Luke is a proud Restaurant Manager at an Olive Garden, but he hopes to evolve into a Firefighter one day. He has already trained for the job and taken tests, so now he’s just hoping to secure a position in Los Angeles, California, which is the city he and Monica call home.

Read More: The Ultimatum: Who Pays for the Rings?