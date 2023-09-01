The Ultimatum: Who Pays for the Rings?

While there’s no denying Netflix has an incredible roster of reality dating shows that span everything from emotional, physical, and sexual relationships, it is ‘The Ultimatum’ that covers each aspect. After all, it revolves around a handful of complex couples as they attempt to navigate the crossroads they’ve arrived at while considering their future together, only for forever to be a big question.

In other words, while one half is ready to take the next step, the other isn’t, and it leads to them going through two distinctive trial marriages before they either part ways or get engaged for good. So now — since there’s an actual proposal involved — if you’re simply curious to learn more about precisely where these rings come from and who pays for them; well, we’ve got the details for you.

Do Producers Pay for the Rings?

Despite what many may believe, it actually appears as if the contestants themselves handle the entire ring situation prior to Ultimatum Day, depending upon their decision and desire for their love. This seemingly holds true for not just the incredible original production (‘Marry or Move On’) but also its LGBTQ+ (‘Queer Love‘) as well as international spin-offs too (‘The Ultimatum: France’).