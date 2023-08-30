The Ultimatum Season 2: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

With Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ living up to its title in every way imaginable, we get a reality dating series that challenges the core idea of romantic relationships at each turn. This is because it revolves around a few complex couples as they attempt to navigate the crossroads they’ve arrived at while seeking stability, all in the hopes of still having a future together. So now that even season 2 of this utterly intriguing original production has made its way to our screens in full, let’s find out precisely where its leading cast members stand these days, shall we?

Where Are Lisa and Brian Now?

Although Lisa and Brian’s journey in the show lasted merely 2¼ episodes, they definitely left a lasting impression with their blown-out arguments as well as an unexpected pregnancy announcement. It thus comes as no surprise the latter himself (aka ultimatum receiver) quickly expressed, “I’m very surprised… But I’m super happy… I’m going to be a dad; that’s crazy. This changes a lot, but I don’t think it changes how I think about marriage right now.” The couple hence withdrew from this experiment for good to navigate their own new chapter of care, complication, and love.

Since then, according to their own accounts during the reunion special, Lisa and Brian have happily welcomed a baby boy into this world while sticking together in every sense of the term. They admittedly still have their fair share of issues, yet they’re actively working on resolving them so as to not only be the best possible parents for Mason but also be really good to one another. As for their official relationship status, the Business Executive/Philanthropist and the Spiral World marketing agency founder actually plan to be a forever thing, but there’s no engagement in their cards as of writing owing to timing issues.