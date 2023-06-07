The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ makes evident, it’s that romance, relationships, rights, and reality television are honestly never as easy or elementary as they seem. After all, this original production revolves around a group of proud LGBTQ+ individuals as they navigate the crossroads they’ve reached in their quest to attain future marriage/familial stability. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about them — with a specific focus on their current standing, especially considering the fact filming took place in 2021 — we’ve got the details for you.

Where Are Xander and Vanessa Now?

Although it was Xander Boger (she/her/they) who’d given Vanessa Papa (she/her) an ultimatum following four years together, they themself became the one responsible for the final decision. That’s because during their initial 3-week trial marriage with Yoly Rojas, they actually fell in love — it wasn’t their intention to hurt their original partner, but they did always want different things. It thus comes as no surprise this duo not only didn’t walk away hand in hand but also never rekindled their connection once the cameras stopped rolling despite deeply caring a lot for each other.

Coming to Xander and Vanessa’s personal standing, it seems like they’re both focusing on their respective lives as well as careers at the moment, all the while maintaining some healthy distance. This is actually to such an extent that the once-couple doesn’t even mutually follow one another on social media, let alone keep in touch through the bare minimum of likes and comments. Plus, the former is currently based in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, as a physical therapist, whereas the latter relocated to Los Angeles, California, sometime in 2022 to pursue her dreams in entertainment.

Where Are Yoly and Mal Now?

Yoly Rojas (she/her) admittedly had a few issues in the bond she shared with Mal Wright (she/her/they) prior to giving them an ultimatum after three years of dating, but they had concerns too. However, no one could’ve ever expected they’d eventually walk away into the sunset as an engaged couple despite the triangle with Xander, only to soon realize their doubts were not unfounded. In other words, even this duo is no longer romantically involved in any manner — per their own narrative in the reunion, they knew they’d split up within two weeks of the experiment being over.

As for Yoly and Mal’s current whereabouts, while the professional fashion stylist still primarily resides in Chicago, Illinois, her ex-lover/the former athelete is now a habitant of Seattle, Washington. Though their interpersonal situation is quite a bit different since they’ve managed to maintain a good bond despite the fact they parted ways for good — with no intentions of ever intimately reuniting. In fact, there’s a sense of respect they both hold for the connection they once shared, as made evident by their staying in positive touch through likes, comments, as well as posts on Instagram.

Where Are Lexi and Rae Now?

While there’s no denying Lexi Cayla Goldberg (she/her) was the youngest cast member, she was arguably one of the most mature owing to her communication skills and strong-mindedness. Therefore, when she gave Raelyn “Rae” Cheung-Sutton (she/her) an ultimatum following over three years together, she knew it was her heart’s true desire rather than some naive fantasy she had. We were thus obviously over the moon as the couple gradually worked through their differences, realized their individual self-worth, and still chose to continue loving one another in the end.

But alas, although Lexi and Rae were doing great by the time the reunion special was filmed earlier in 2023, they soon decided to break up as they admittedly just weren’t right for one another. There remains an immense level of respect, love, as well as care between the Costa Mesa Social Media Personality and the soon Los Angeles-based Software Engineer, yet there’s no romance. The former has actually since moved on — “I found somebody that gives me all of the love and happiness I felt with Mal [my trial wife, who is now family], mixed with an intimacy that we’re exploring.”