Are Tiff and Mildred From The Ultimatum: Queer Love Still Together?

While there’s no denying love and relationships are hard work, things get a lot more complicated if the individuals involved aren’t on the same page when it comes to building a future together. This much has clearly been evidenced in Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ wherein five couples attempt to overcome all their differences by really delving deep into what/who they desire. Amongst them were actually Tiff Der (they/them) and Mildred Bustillo (she/her) — so now, if you wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, we have got the details for you.

Tiff and Mildred’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love Journey

It was seemingly back in 2019 when Tiff first came across Mildred on the Instagram hashtag “lesbian Latina,” only to immediately slide into her DMs to make it known they were quite interested. “I was lonely, single,” the 32-year-old conceded. “I would not say thirsty, but a little parched,” and definitely unaware she was a single mother to a special needs teen son as well as a divorcee. Nevertheless, they were precisely the kind of person the other needed at the time, sparking a full-blown romance that then resulted in them building a blissful (yet tumultuous) home together.

We say tumultuous because Tiff and Mildred admittedly fought a lot, had major communication issues, and split up at least once or twice a month before getting back together — it was just toxic. Therefore, the former genuinely worried about what marriage would look like even though they’d established they were compatible in bed and their partner was more than ready for the next step. That’s why the latter was the one to state in this series (filmed in 2021) she hopes “this experiment helps us determine whether we want to move forward… Whether you want to [move forward].”

However, the truth is Tiff also struggled with understanding if Mildred merely wanted the concept of marriage in her life or if she wanted it with them, making this whole venture perfect for this duo. This is not to say they both didn’t have trouble adjusting to their new norm of looking for a “trial wife” because they did; it’s just that this process helped them realize where they needed to improve. But alas, when the time came to make a choice, the former made it clear they only wanted their original love despite the fact they were sure they’d have a great “trial marriage” with their pick.

Ultimately, though, following a lot of emotional tears and a clear sense of distance, Tiff chose the caring, compassionate Sam Mark to be their “trial wife,” whereas Mildred went with quiet Aussie Chau. And that’s when things truly began to change for them as not just a couple but also individuals; while the former learned how to communicate better thanks to their new companion after a few outbursts as well as rude encounters against her, the latter remained quite passive-aggressive with her new mate at every friction-causing step of the way. So, it honestly remained unclear how the original pair would turn out at the end of their own three-week-long trial marriage.

Are Tiff and Mildred Still Together?

Since neither Tiff nor Mildred developed attachments or romantic feelings for their respective trial partners, we believe their own trial run would’ve definitely started full of romance and spiciness. Nevertheless, we also can’t deny that the root cause of a notable portion of their initial issues wasn’t really addressed throughout their time apart, so they might’ve likely slipped back into their old ways. We’re still trying to be optimistic owing to the fact they genuinely did love one another, yet even their social media presence at the moment indicates it’s possible they’ve parted ways for good.

Not only do Tiff and Mildred not follow one another on Instagram, but there’s also no mark suggesting they’ve remained in touch in any other way, shape, or form. After all, per their respective profiles, their closest friends don’t follow the other, they haven’t been at the same place around the same time for months, and there are no bands on their ring fingers — they apparently simply don’t lead a connected life anymore. It honestly just looks like Tiff is utterly dedicated to their career as a personal coach these days, whereas Mildred is spreading her wings as a mother, a Zumba instructor, as well as a traveler.

