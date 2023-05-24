Are Sam and Aussie From The Ultimatum: Queer Love Still Together?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ makes clear, it’s that relationships are hard work no matter the individuals involved owing to the efforts required at every step of the way. After all, while attraction and core values are essential, no couple can ever be happy without proper communication as well as a willingness to compromise to ensure their futures are aligned. The prime example of this is actually the connection between Sam Mark (she/her) and Aussie Chau (Aussie) — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Sam and Aussie’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love Journey

Even though Sam first came across Aussie in an online social group for LGBTQ+ individuals during the pandemic, she knew they’d be the one for her almost as soon as they took things offline. “When we first touched hands,” the 31-year-old candidly expressed in the production at one point, “it was like something that you see in the movies. It was like the universe brought us together.” To this, her 42-year-old partner added, “Time stood still. Yeah, it was just magical. Like, butterflies and rainbows and unicorns…,” driving the former to quip, “well, actual butterflies [were there].”

The truth is despite the fact Sam is a decade younger than Aussie, she was more than ready to take the next step, be engaged, get married, and move forward, but the latter was not at all there. Instead, her partner of 1½ years wanted to live together for the ensuing five years before deciding if this bond was really even “meant to be” and if they were open to “go to that marriage state.” “I feel like she’s the one,” the anxiety-prone Aussie stated in the series. “I’m just… like my processing takes longer than hers. So I’m hoping [this whole ‘Ultimatum’ experience] will accelerate that.”

Sam was honestly hopeful about Aussie arriving on the same page as her since the latter had promised they were serious, which is why she did not mind when they grew close to Mildred Bustillo. This is partly also because she herself had found a potential match in Tiff Der, with whom she could discuss any topic under the sun without outrightly feeling like she was walking on eggshells. Thus, of course, when the time came to make “the choice” for their three-week trial marriage, they both went ahead with their new companions in the hopes of finally figuring out what they desired.

Yes, both these new involvements had their fair share of ups and downs owing to the stark differences in personalities, but Sam and Aussie did recognize the areas they needed to improve. While the former finally started standing up for herself instead of being an enabler of others’ behavior due to her compassion, her “ex” partner realized they needed to communicate better. Nevertheless, as it was Aussie’s childhood trauma as well as a few similar facets that caused a lot of their anxiety and unsure footing, things were a lot more difficult for them than anyone could ever imagine.

Are Sam and Aussie Still Together?

From what we can tell, Sam and Aussie tried their best to make things work in the experiment in the hopes of promising one another forever in the end, but it doesn’t seem like it panned out this way. In fact, the changes they both endured in their initial trial marriages with their new partners apparently made them drift apart rather than come closer, meaning their compatibility dwindled. We actually state this because it genuinely doesn’t appear as if they are together anymore in any way, shape, or form, at least as per their respective active social media platforms.

Not only do Sam and Aussie not follow one another on Instagram, but there is also no sign suggesting they’ve remained in touch through any other means. They did seem a bit cozy at Netflix’s recent Pride event, but the lack of rings on both their hands, their non-existent online connection, as well as their having no commonality in the past few months does indicate they aren’t romanticly involved anymore. In fact, it’s possible Sam is wholly dedicating herself to her career as a Certified Tarot Healer, Mental Health Advocate, and Conscious Altruism Movement enthusiast these days, while Aussie is focusing on their overall health as well as professional life.

