The Umbrella Academy: Is King Reg a Real Burger Joint?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ uses a key detail from the first season to expand upon the arc of the story and deliver a compelling final season that will tug at your heartstrings. Apart from bringing back our usual heroes, this season adds a new set of villains who are intriguing and challenging in a unique way. At the beginning of Season 4, we are introduced to Jean and Gene Thibedeau, a couple who play an important role in the way the events turn out for this season. Interestingly, in one of the episodes, they take over a burger joint as their base of operations. The place offers its customers a wide variety of choices, which is enticing enough for show fans. However, they will be disappointed to know that it’s not real. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional King Reg Burger Joint is a Site for Important Revelations

In the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ the Hargreeves siblings find themselves in an alternate timeline. In this timeline, King Reg is a franchise of burger joints that is quite successful and popular. There is, however, no such thing in real life. The events of the show take place in America, but the show itself is filmed in Toronto and Hamilton. For filming scenes featuring the burger joint, a studio set was employed to give the place the vibe demanded by the story.

Considering the events of the fourth season, it is clear that King Reg is a reference to Reginald Hargreeves. In this timeline, he is exceptionally rich and clearly holds control over a lot of things. He seems to have an entire army at his disposal, ready to do his bidding. It makes sense for him to invest in a fast food chain, which accounts for at least some of the money he has.

The burger joint comes into focus in the last leg of the story as things finally start to converge as they were meant to be. Jean and Gene Thibedeau arrive at the place, and their followers are put into motion, ready to do whatever is asked of them. By this time, most of what Jean and Gene wanted was already done. All they need to do is make sure no one disturbs their plan and mobilize their followers to be ready for anything and everything.

The burger joint also serves as a callback to the first season of the Griddy’s Doughnuts Diner Scene, which happens to be one of the most exciting scenes of the season with major ramifications for the plot line. While the King Reg scenes might not be as action-oriented, they certainly bring a lot of things into context as one of the biggest plot twists of the season is revealed there, making it quite an important location.

Read More: The Umbrella Academy: Are Love on Loan and Wichita PD Real Movie and TV Show?