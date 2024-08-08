The Umbrella Academy: Are Love on Loan and Wichita PD Real Movie and TV Show?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ the Hargreeves siblings get a chance to live a normal life. Following the events of the previous season, they’d lost their powers, without which they were like any other normal human being. For six years, they live like that until trouble comes knocking once again. It turns out that they are not the only ones who belong to a different timeline. There are several people who claim to have memories of other timelines. While many people don’t believe them, Jean and Gene Thibedeau discover artifacts from other timelines that prove their point. One of those things is the copy of a movie called ‘Love on Loan 2’ starring Allison Hargreeves. There is also a TV show called ‘Wichita PD’ that is repeated several times in context with Allison’s acting career. Are they real in our timeline?

Allison’s Love on Loan 2 and Wichita PD are Entirely Fictional

‘Love on Loan 2’ appears in the first episode when Gene and Jena find two versions of it, proving the existence of multiple timelines. There is a 2007 German TV movie of the same name. A Nigerian film also has the same title. However, both these films don’t have anything to do with the version we see in ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ In the same vein, ‘Wichita PD’ is not a real TV show (as of now).

While the rest of the Hargreeves siblings prefer a lifestyle that doesn’t put them in the limelight, Allison Hargreeves chooses a career that puts her right in the middle of it. She works as an actress, which echoes her career choice in Season 1. Back then, however, she used her powers to secure movies and TV shows for herself. This time, she doesn’t have that choice. In the new timeline, she is working as an actress but hasn’t become the A-list she was the first time around. She hasn’t done much aside from TV commercials.

Allison mentions ‘Wichita PD’ as a potential project in development for which she wants to be cast as the lead. This is a reference to real TV shows like ‘Chicago PD’ and shows why the show has the potential to be big for Allison’s career. Having worked on B-grade projects for so long, she wants her hands on a project that can change the course of her life.

Jean and Gene find an artifact from another timeline that shows Allison as a major movie star. They find two versions of ‘Love on Loan 2.’ One of them stars Allison with Tom Holland, while the other has an actress named Laura Hokstad (who works as an art director in this timeline). The version with Allison in the lead may be from the Season 1 timeline, where she was a successful actress. Because there seems to be an infinite number of timelines, it could be from another timeline as well, but in any case, it is not from the timeline that Season 4 follows, and this makes Gene and Jean even more adamant about bringing about the Cleanse and go back their original timelines.

