The Umbrella Academy: Is Toss N’ Wash a Real Brand of Laundry Detergent?

Acting is a difficult career, and Allison Hargreeves discovers the struggle of the job when she jumps into the career without her powers. The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ takes the Hargreeves siblings to a world where they don’t have powers anymore. Here, they must learn to live like normal people, which is what some of them want, including Allison. While it does give her her family back, the loss of powers means she can’t have the career she did in Season 1. Things are much more different now, and instead of catching her at a movie premiere, we see them doing a commercial for a laundry detergent called Toss N’ Wash. SPOILERS AHEAD

Toss N’ Wash is a Fictional Addition to Allison’s Storyline

The Toss N’ Wash that we see Allison promoting in the commercial in the first episode of Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is not real. The closest you will come to finding it in our world is in a line of products sold by Mr. Jim’s Products. They have Toss N Wash, which is a line of “magic dissolving laundry wash pouches.” These eco-friendly detergent pouches can simply be thrown in with the laundry. Their ease of use, efficiency, and environment-friendly nature make them popular. However, they have no connection to the Toss N’ Wash that we see in the Netflix series.

The commercial for Toss N Wash is the introductory scene for Allison in Season 4, and it says a lot about where she is after six years in the new timeline. Once again, she has taken to acting, which is what she really wanted to do ever since she left the Umbrella Academy in Season 1. However, she cannot simply rumor people into getting what she wants without her powers. Considering how easily she used her powers on her daughter in Season 1, it makes sense that she would have done the same while trying to bag gigs for herself. Without her powers, she has to struggle like every other actor.

It frustrates Allison to be stuck doing things like commercials and B-grade movies. Despite her best efforts, she can’t seem to break out of this cycle and be a part of an A-lister project. Her frustration is exacerbated by the fact that the rest of her siblings don’t seem to have forgiven her for conspiring with Reginald in Season 3. Moreover, she has also split up with Ray, and her daughter resents her for never being there for her. On top of that, she has to take care of Klaus, who is walking the fine line of sobriety by taking over other vices. Despite the challenges, Allison is dedicated to building the life she desires for herself and her daughter and is ready to do whatever it takes to get there, even if it means doing laundry detergent commercials.

