The Umbrella Academy: Is Max’s Delicatessen a Real Deli?

The final season of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ opens the box of mysteries that had been hidden for too long, but at the same time, also paves the path to tie up all loose ends and conclude the story of the Hargreeves siblings. At the beginning of the season, all of them have lost their powers and have taken up jobs to make ends meet. Five, on the other hand, has ditched one secret agency (the Commission) for another, the CIA. Unsurprisingly, he has chosen to be a spy, and his job puts him back on a path that leads to unraveling further mysteries. It is in the final episode that he gets all the answers he has been looking for, and it happens at a deli called Max’s Delicatessen. SPOILERS AHEAD

Max’s Delicatessen in The Umbrella Academy is a Fictional Place

In the final episode of ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ when the world is again in the middle of an apocalyptic event, Five takes a break from the action and the drama and goes into the subway, hoping to disappear into another timeline. He is intrigued when he finds a deli at the subway called Max’s Delicatessen. In real life, you’ll find several delis with that name. There is a Max’s Deli and Catering in Wayne, New Jersey, a Max’s Deli in Highland Park, Illinois, and another in Boston, Massachusetts, to name a few. However, none of these places has any relation to the deli that appears in the final episode of ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

The deli becomes an important location in the show because this is where Five discovers the only way to save the world. With the Cleanse taking over the world and a conflict arising between him and Diego due to their love for Lila, Five leaves his family mid-fight and goes to the subway to clear his head. It is clear to him by now that Lila will choose her family, which includes Diego, over him, and he wishes they could have remained in the other world they found or ridden subways together like they did for seven years. He is lost in thought when he realizes there is something different about the station he lands at. He sees a version of himself and follows him.

He discovers Max’s Delicatessen inside the subway, which is uncanny because for seven years, he and Lila never chanced upon a deli or a restaurant or any other shop or store in the subway. When Five enters the place, he realizes exactly what it is, and a conversation with the Five that he followed to the deli tells him exactly what the problem is with the timeline and how it can all be rectified.

