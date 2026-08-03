Is The Dama Dead? Is Lisa Emery Leaving The Walking Dead: Dead City?

The Dama, a mysterious, highly manipulative woman, has served as a prominent antagonist in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ across the first two seasons. Although she has been knocked out of her throne at the beginning of season 3, her fighter’s spirit remains. Yet, as she remains in the process of rebuilding her torn empire, she hasn’t forgotten the people responsible for knocking her down the first time around.

This becomes evident when she sets her sights on Maggie and Negan, the duo who stand to prevent her takeover of the city of Manhattan once again. Likewise, Maggie, who is hopeful for a better future through Renata’s community, and Negan, who can usually be found at the bottom of a bottle these days, have both held on to their desire for revenge against their old adversary. Thus, as these three forces collide again in episode 2 of season 3, death and destruction loom on the horizon. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Negan Plays Judge, Jury, and Executioner With The Dama’s Life

While Maggie works on building a new community with Renata in Manhattan, the Dama continues working in the shadows, serving a reinvention of her own. Slowly but surely, she has started collecting followers to replenish her army of manipulated loyalists. Unfortunately for her, some of these men walk past the wrong street, allowing Maggie to eavesdrop on their conversation thanks to her surveillance technology. As soon as she gains this lead on the woman’s whereabouts, she reaches out to Negan, who is equally eager to have his revenge on their shared enemy. This is how the duo, plus Perlie, find themselves on Broadway, the Dama’s latest hideout. A violent confrontation follows, in which numerous followers lay their lives down for their leader.

Yet, in the end, the Dama ends up cornered. However, when Negan tries to kill her, he’s stopped by Maggie. Even though the latter has more than enough reasons to want the menacing ex-leader dead, her conscience prevents her from pulling the proverbial trigger. While she has been stewing in her rage and desire for revenge, Maggie has recently found herself desperate for a different kind of change. The work that she is doing with Renata dreams of building a new, reliable community for New York. The dream is the same thing that prevented the other woman from killing the Croat in episode 1. In the Croat’s case, his wisdom about Methane tanks could reshape the community’s future. Similarly, the Dama has certain knowledge and vision about the city that could prove to be beneficial.

For the same reason, Maggie decides to take her prisoner rather than laying her life to waste. Even so, the fact remains: the Dama is after power and not progress. She refuses to work with the woman, especially at the cost of her old, harmful ways. For all its advantages, Renata’s new community simply doesn’t have the numbers required to maintain a prison, especially for one highly manipulative individual. This compels Maggie to give her captive an ultimatum: either she can join them or take her own life to escape her imprisonment. However, just when the Dama seems to be coming around to the second option, an unexpected guest pays her a visit: Negan. Unlike Maggie, he has no holdups about the cost of survival. Moreover, he’s committed to having his revenge. As such, their encounter ends with a knife through the Dama’s heart, turning her into a walker, effectively ending her life in the process.

Lisa Emery Seems to Have Left the Walking Dead Universe

With its season 3, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ looks forward to a new era for the show, one where its deuteragonists, Maggie and Negan, are moving on to a new stage in their relationship as long-time frenemies. However, this also means a departure from notable storylines of the old season. In episode 1 of the season, the narrative says goodbye to its central antagonist, the Croat, and it seems the second episode achieves a similar feat with the character of The Dama. The latter has served as a notable villain in the ever-expanding post-apocalyptic franchise. Nonetheless, after season 2, it seems the master manipulator’s time in the city of Manhattan has come to an end.

The last we see of the Dama, Negan has driven a blade through her heart, and the lethal infection has already seeped into her body. As a result, she has turned into a walker, which effectively spells out the end of her run on the show with no concrete hopes of a return. Ost likely, her zombie-like body will be used as fuel for Maggie and Renata’s new haven as the city works toward overcoming her influence. This also marks a promising end for Hershel’s corruption arc, leaving little scope for him to stray from his path of redemption again. While the Dama’s death and Lisa Emery’s subsequent exit are bound to leave their mark on the series, this seems like a natural progression for the narrative.

Read More: Is The Croat Dead? Is Zeljko Ivanek Leaving The Walking Dead: Dead City?