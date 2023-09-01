The Wheel of Time: Do Nynaeve and Lan End up Together?

Prime Video’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ follows the story of a group of friends whose lives are upturned after they discover that one of them is the Dragon Reborn, who’ll either destroy the world or save it. The Aes Sedai Moiraine takes them under her wing, and their journey to the White Tower leads them on a path to discover their true nature. They tap into their powers, which had been lying dormant, while also battling the darkness that lurks at every corner.

One of the main characters of the show is Nynaeve. She emerges as the most powerful channeler in history, revealing her untapped potential. Crossing paths with Moiraine introduces her to Lan, the Warder. While Nynaeve remains suspicious of Moiraine and other Aes Sedai, she takes a liking to Lan. By the end of the first season, they’d fallen in love with each other. What happens to them in Season 2? Do they end up together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Nynaeve and Lan End Up Together?

At the end of Season 1, Nynaeve and Lan part ways after Moiraine leaves with Rand to find the Dark One and kill him. Despite wanting to be with him, Nynaeve tells Lan how to track Moiraine and lets him go. At the beginning of Season 2, Lan is with Moiraine, heartbroken that his and Moiraine’s bond is broken following her fight with the Dark One. Meanwhile, Nynaeve is in the White Tower as a novice, learning to hone her skills as the most powerful channeler of her time.

In the third episode, Nynaeve is sent through the Arches to be Accepted. The trial would take place later for a typical novice, but Liandrin wants to get Nynaeve under her wing. She believes she is the only one who can help the girl reach her full potential. Liandrin believes Nynaeve is strong enough to survive, so she hastens the process. Knowing nothing about what might be on the other side, Nynaeve crosses over.

To pass the trial, she has to take the trip three times. Each time, she will be faced with something impossible and receive a way out through a door that will close should she choose not to go through it and return to the real world. In the first two times, Nynaeve comes out of the door, no matter how much she wants to stay back. The third time, however, is trickier. This time, she comes out of the Arch but doesn’t remember what happened there, but she thinks that she did something to Lan, maybe even killing him.

Frustrated by the manipulations of Aes Sedai, she decides to leave the Tower and go back to Two Rivers. She says her goodbyes and later crosses paths with Lan, who is on his way back to the Tower. She tells him about leaving and wonders if he’ll join her. He agrees, and even as the door appears, Nynaeve ignores it and goes with Lan to her hometown. Here, she spends years with Lan. They get married and have a daughter. They live a quiet life while things get worse as the Dark One’s forces gather strength.

Eventually, the dark forces find them, and they are attacked by Trollocs. In the fight, Lan is killed, and the heartbreak devastates Nynaeve so much that she channels her power, something she shouldn’t have been able to do inside the Arch. This brings the door back, and when she walks out of it, she comes back to reality, where she is still at the Tower and hasn’t reunited with Lan.

The road to reunion is long and winding for Nynaeve and Lan, but the great thing is that no matter how many times they are torn apart and have to live away from each other, they do end up together in the books. Eventually, Lan is bonded to Nynaeve, and they get married, receiving their happily ever after. For now, however, they have to face a lot of hurdles and heartbreaks.

