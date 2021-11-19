The Wheel of Time Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘The Wheel of Time’ is an epic fantasy series that follows Moiraine and a group of five youngsters, one of whom is destined to hold the fate of the world in their hands. Set in a complex and magical world, the opening episode of the series introduces us to the ancient prophecy and the horrific creatures trying to tilt things in their favor. The adventure has begun, and it’s going to be an expansive one, so let’s make sure we start off on the right foot and pick up all the details. Without further ado, let’s dive into ‘The Wheel of Time’ episode 1, titled ‘Leavetaking.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Wheel of Time Episode 1 Recap

The episode opens with Moiraine preparing to search for the reincarnation of the “Dragon,” a powerful being responsible for “breaking the world” many ages ago. Moiraine claims that the Dragon, who has been reborn, is now twenty years of age and she subsequently arrives in the ancient village of Two Rivers to look for the youngster who is channeling the ancient entity. Meanwhile, a clan of magical women in red robes is seen chasing two men who are eventually trapped by an avalanche of rocks. As one of them begs for mercy, the other one mysteriously disappears. The leader of the group of women then kills the man, saying he is not fit to have the power reserved only for women.

Meanwhile, in Two Rivers, the villagers celebrate a festival to help guide their dead. Nynaeve, who has mystical powers that allow her to heal and hear omens in the wind, offers to teach Egwene the ancient knowledge, saying she is capable of hearing the wind too. However, Egwene’s lover Rand is unhappy when he realizes that she plans on leaving to go and learn the mystical ways. As the celebrations in the village proceed, the unsuspecting villagers are suddenly attacked by a hoard of brutal creatures that have the head of a boar.

The Wheel of Time Episode 1 Ending: Who is Moiraine Looking For? Who is the Dragon?

The attack is brutal, and the villagers are slaughtered mercilessly. Rand and his father put up a fight, but the latter is grievously injured. Perrin, one of Rand’s two close friends (the other being Mat), also battles the brutish creatures but accidentally stabs his wife during the fight. Eventually, Moiraine realizes that the creatures attacking the village are Trollocs, which the Dark One commands. We then get the first glimpse of her magical prowess as she efficiently mows down most of the horde using fireballs, lightning, and levitating rocks.

However, the effort exhausts her, and with more Trollocs on the way, her companion Lan warns Moiraine that she will not be able to hold them off. She collects Rand, Egwene, Perrin, and Mat and informs them that the Trollocs are looking for them and will continue to attack the village unless they come with her. Just before they leave, Nynaeve is dragged away by a Trolloc into the darkness, and the episode closes with the four youngsters leaving the village along with Moiraine and Lan.

Though the episode closes with Moiraine claiming that one of the four youngsters with her is the Dragon Reborn, she doesn’t know which one. Hence, she decides to take all four of them with her. Through the episode, we get a few hints about who the magician is looking for, and it is revealed that the reincarnation of the Dragon was supposedly born twenty years ago. Therefore, Moiraine is looking for a youth that is twenty years of age.

With not much else to help her on her search, she decides to look in the village of Two Rivers because it is an ancient village whose people have a long and valiant bloodline. The four youths she picks (Rand, Egwene, Perrin, and Mat) are about twenty years old, and though Nynaeve also seems to be young and have magical abilities, it is revealed that she is twenty-five and is therefore likely not the Dragon Reborn.

As explained at the beginning of the episode, the Dragon Reborn is the reincarnation of the original entity that took on the Dark One. Though he caused the world to “break,” his reincarnation is prophesied to have the power to save the world (though, if the Dark One gets to the Dragon Reborn first, it can once again lead to catastrophic destruction).

Is Nynaeve Dead?

Nynaeve is last seen being dragged by a Trolloc into the darkness of the night as Egwene watches helplessly. Things look quite dire for the former as Trollocs are brutally strong and extremely bloodthirsty. However, Nynaeve is possibly one of the best fighters in the village and has demonstrated that she can briefly hold off a Trolloc. Therefore, considering we don’t see her getting killed but merely dragged away, there is a good chance that Nynaeve will outsmart the Trolloc (who are not the brightest creatures) and escape with her life.

Read More: Best Magic Realism Movies