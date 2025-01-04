The Wheel Renewed For Season 6 at BBC

The wheel will keep on spinning in a beloved game show! The Cinemaholic can reveal that BBC has renewed the British reality series ‘The Wheel’ for its sixth season. Michael McIntyre, who created the show, will continue to serve as the presenter. Casting is currently underway to find the contestants for the upcoming installment.

The final episode of the fifth season, which aired on December 21, 2024, had a panel of celebrities consisting of Rob Beckett, Katherine Ryan, Chris McCausland, Alex Jones, Nihal Arthanayake, Steve Backshall, and Torvill and Dean in a double chair. Similarly, we can look forward to seeing more familiar faces in the sixth installment to help contestants win life-altering prizes. Following the casting process, the selected contestants can play the game for a maximum prize of £230,000.

‘The Wheel’ is one of the most popular contemporary British game shows. It was remade in several countries worldwide, including the United States by NBC, with McIntyre as the presenter. The creator got the idea for the series while he was sitting in his bath surrounded by bubbles. The writer-comedian explained that he felt worn down and jaded by the number of talent shows on air without any new pioneering formats.

McIntyre then devised the concept for ‘The Wheel’ within moments. The BBC network later picked up the series owing to its alignment with social distancing rules during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The taping of the show takes place in a large set at the Bovingdon Airfield Studios in the UK.

McIntyre is best known for his stand-up comedy, writing, and television presenter gigs. He is the creator and host of the comedy game show ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show,’ a British variety television program for which he received the Best Entertainment Performance Award at the 2017 BAFTA TV Awards. His other notable work includes the comedy program ‘Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’ and stand-up comedy shows like ‘Michael McIntyre: Happy and Glorious’ and ‘Michael McIntyre: Showman.’

