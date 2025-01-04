America’s Most Wanted Reboot Renewed For Season 3 at Fox

True crime lovers can start looking forward to the return of a popular reality program! The Cinemaholic has learned that Fox has renewed the reboot of ‘America’s Most Wanted‘ for its third season. John Ferracane serves as the showrunner, while Michel Monty is on board as director. Casting is currently underway for additional background roles, with filming set to take place in Pangea Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, this month.

After Lifetime canceled the long-running show in 2013, ‘America’s Most Wanted’ went into a period of hibernation until it was revived in 2021 by Fox. The reboot was initially hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, who took over from the project’s longtime host and iconic presenter, John Walsh. Several new technologies were introduced as part of its revival, including augmented reality overlays and life-sized digital avatars of suspects and victims, showing them as they might look today with aging techniques.

The second season marked the return of John Walsh as the host, with his son Callahan Walsh co-hosting. The installment premiered on January 22, 2024, diving into its familiar format of dramatized recreations of real-life crimes interspersed with interviews from the individuals involved and narrations from Walsh. The second season covers a myriad of cases that concern child abuse, theft, murder, drug rings, and child predators on the loose.

Walsh is known for his anti-crime activism campaign. In 2011, he received the Governor’s Award at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the crime reality program. Upon the show’s cancellation in 2011, he hosted CNN’s investigative documentary series ‘The Hunt With John Walsh,’ a spiritual successor to ‘America’s Most Wanted.’

John Ferracane is a veteran showrunner and executive producer with expertise in developing unscripted reality, news, and documentary shows. He is best known for producing ‘First Responders Live,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ the TV Special ‘Fox Live Emmy Red Carpet Special,’ and the ‘2020 YouTube Streamy Awards.’ He recently served as the showrunner of the talk show ‘Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry’ and was the co-executive producer of ‘Election Night Live with Brian Williams.’

Michel Monty previously helmed projects like the crime documentary ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta,’ ‘Your Worst Nightmare,’ ‘Dead Silent,’ and the 2019 crime series ‘Unbreakable: Live to Tell.’ His latest notable directorial works include the music video ‘Aime Moi.’

