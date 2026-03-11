Are Theresa and John From Age of Attraction Still Together?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ brings together singles from vastly different generations and places them in a unique dating experiment where age is just another number. Through speed dates, candid conversations, and emotional decisions, it examines where genuine chemistry can overcome the societal expectations that often surround age-gap relationships. Among the singles who were introduced were Theresa DeMaria and John Merrill, who instantly felt a spark during speed dating. As the show progressed, they grew closer with each interaction. However, the significant 27-year age gap loomed over them, raising doubts and potential complications.

Theresa and John’s Instant Spark Faced a Challenge Due to the 27-Year Age Gap

When Theresa DeMaria and John Merrill first met during speed dating, their conversation flowed smoothly. By the end, the latter admitted it was the best speed date he’d ever had. When the singles moved to the retreat, Theresa and John continued spending time together. On their first date, they shared personal experiences and life stories, along with their first kiss. During a wine tasting activity, John even shared that he feels a strong bond with Theresa. Their growing connection led them to the Promise Room, but it made them quite nervous. While Theresa was afraid of John’s reaction after learning about her age and three children, he feared she might decide not to leave the retreat with him after learning his age.

After exchanging their rings, John revealed he was 27, while Theresa disclosed she was 54, exposing a 27-year gap. She further divulged that her oldest son is 29 years old and expressed concern about how people outside the experiment might react. Soon after, six couples from the show were sent to apartments to live together and explore their relationships in the real world. Initially, Theresa admitted that she was nervous because society views her relationship as unconventional. However, the duo soon became comfortable in their apartment, where they ultimately shared the same bed and became intimate for the first time. On another date, Theresa asked John if he wanted to have kids, since it wouldn’t be possible for her. However, he reassured her that he didn’t want kids and that his feelings wouldn’t change 10 years later.

Theresa and John Have Chosen to Keep Their Relationship Status Private

Despite Theresa and John’s undeniable connection, the emotional weight of their age gap became clear during a couple’s gathering when the hosts announced that it was finally time for everyone to meet each other’s families. The former became overwhelmed and emotional, stepping aside from the group with tears in her eyes. John quickly followed Theresa and tried to console her, but she expressed that the bubble they had been living in was about to burst. Theresa told him that her three children are an integral part of her life. She isn’t willing to hurt them, and if they don’t accept their relationship, she may have to break up with John. What made the situation even harder was Theresa’s realization that she had already begun to develop feelings for him.

As the experiment progressed, Theresa and John reached the Commitment Ceremony, where she expressed that her partner had truly been patient. She continued that she had to make a major decision. John also confessed that he never imagined that their relationship would reach such complicated crossroads. Following their time on the show, the pair has continued to follow each other on Instagram. However, there is a noticeable absence of photos featuring them together on either of their Instagram handles. Although there is a possibility that they may be navigating their bond out of the limelight, it is essential to note that they have not publicly spoken about their relationship status.

Theresa is Making Her Mark in the Fashion Industry as a Talented Stylist

Theresa DeMaria started her multifaceted career in November 1992, when she joined Calvin Klein as a Showroom Sales Assistant, before becoming the Vice President of the Men’s division. She left the position in January 1994 and honed her skills in several roles. In March 2010, Theresa became a Fashion Stylist/Art Director for Distinct Artists and continues to work in that position. She also signed up with Stewart Talent Management Corporation as a Model and Actress in June 2015. By April 2020, she joined JWC Media as a Senior Fashion Editor and was eventually promoted to Line Producer, a position she holds to this day. By January and April of 2024, Theresa stepped into the roles of Travel Journalist at SheBuysTravel and Classic Chicago Magazine, respectively.

Currently residing in Evanston, Illinois, Theresa has expanded her presence on Instagram with over 10.7K followers. By October 2025, she joined as a Yoga Instructor and Strength Coach for Gym 1801. In January 2026, she proudly revealed her new work in Forest & Bluff Magazine, The North Shore Weekend, and the January issue of Hinsdale Living. The following month, Theresa reached another professional milestone, styling and art directing the cover dress for the February issue of Sheridan Road Magazine. In that same month, she further attended a sustainable fashion show at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. Moreover, in March 2026, Theresa was interviewed by Velvet Hammer Media, where she candidly spoke about finding love at her age.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Theresa’s life revolves around her two sons, Michael and Richard, and her daughter, Lauren. Her beloved pups, Payton and Boomer, also hold a special place in her heart. However, she faced a major heartbreak when Payton passed away in December 2025. From time to time, Theresa thinks about her older brother, Eric, who unfortunately passed away when she was 18. To this day, she cherishes every moment they spent together. To seek solace, the stylist travels to exotic destinations, such as the romantic streets of Paris, France, in October 2025, followed by a beach trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands the following month. As a fitness enthusiast, Theresa maintains a strict exercise routine to stay in the best physical condition.

John is Efficiently Balancing His Roles as a Model and Business Founder

John Merrill’s unique professional trajectory began as a Salesperson at Merrill Enterprises LLC in January 2015. While working in that position, he served as an Intern at Compass Realty from June to December 2021 and also took on the role of Personal Assistant at Brett Pollak and Associates from August 2021 to August 2023. Moreover, John tapped into his entrepreneurial spirit and launched his own clothing and accessories line, Fictional Affluence, in January 2021. His career continued to evolve as he became a Senior Key Account Manager for Kaseya in August 2023, before rising through the ranks to Account Manager.

Apart from that, John is a model currently signed with the agency Posche Models. Over the years, he has posed before the cameras for brands like Eleventy. Most recently, in February 2026, he worked with brands Kiton and Verde et Temps. In his free time, he loves indulging in activities like scuba diving and swimming in the blue waters or simply watching Formula 1 racing. Family is equally important to him, which becomes evident from his incredible bond with his mother, Brenda, father, and his sister, Sara. Back at home, John never misses a chance to cuddle with his furry kittens, Jerry and Jenna.