History Channel’s ‘Alone’ makes for thrilling television as it focuses on seasoned survivalists facing threatening and harsh conditions to survive in the bleak wilderness. With only ten things allowed to be brought along and zero company, it is not just a physical test for the contestants but also a test of their willpower and dedication. The one who manages to survive the longest is rewarded with a grand cash prize.

Theresa Emmerich Kamper got the opportunity to compete for the cash prize in season 8 of the show. An experienced survivalist, anthropologist, archeologist, and Leather artefact analyst, this woman of many skills got us interested in her life. Let’s find out everything there is about Theresa Emmerich Kamper, shall we?

Theresa Emmerich Kamper’s Nationality: Where is She From?

Growing up in Wyoming, Kamper was surrounded by nature and outdoor life since childhood. Her family and loved ones are all nature enthusiasts and hold the outdoor life close to their hearts. Inducted into tracking, hunting, and other survival skills from an early age, Kamper reminisces how she used the Wyoming countryside to become an expert at the skills.

Furthermore, with her family very much into hunting, Kamper got into tanning when she was in her early teens. She explained how tanning is essential to all hunters as it allows them not to let any part of their kill go to waste. Thus, her parents introduced her to the art of tanning, and gradually Kamper grew to master the craft. Kamper did not let go of nature even when it came to her education.

After high school, she chose to study Anthropology at Durango, Colorado’s Fort Lewis College. In 2006, she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology along with a Minor in Archaeology. Kamper then decided to go ahead with archaeology and got her Master’s degree in Experimental Archaeology in 2011 from the University of Exeter in England. Determined to study further, she earned her Ph.D. in Experimental Archaeology specializing in traditional skin processing technologies from the same university in 2016.

Theresa Emmerich Kamper’s Profession

With a glowing education background, Theresa Emmerich Kamper has made quite a name for herself in the professional field. After earning her Bachelor’s degree, Kamper interned at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History as a Research Assistant in the Anthropology Department in 2009. She also worked with the Culture Program of the European Union-funded Openarch Project. Furthermore, Kamper served as an Honorary research fellow at the University of Exeter from 2013-2020.

Throughout her career, Kamper has also served as a specialist on various TV documentaries and shows. Additionally, Kamper also contributed to a publication on Life-Cycle of Structures in Experimental Archaeology alongside publishing her book ‘Determining Prehistoric Skin Processing Technologies’ in 2020. At present, Kamper teaches various courses which are only available to a limited number of students. The courses range from skin and fur tanning to the making of leather shoes and rawhide sandals. For interested people, the course schedules and descriptions can be found on her website.

Theresa Emmerich Kamper’s Ex-Husband

Theresa Emmerich Kamper prefers to keep most of her private life under wraps and away from the public sphere. Therefore, not much is known about her dating life. Still, it seems like Kamper was once married to Jacob Maarten till late 2018. However, it looks like the two have since separated and gone their own ways. Despite that, there are still some old pictures on both Kamper and Jacob Maarten’s social media profiles.

Kamper prefers to update her followers regarding her work and classes through her social media and rarely shares any information about her private life. Moreover, there hasn’t been any new report liking the archeologist to anyone she might be romantically involved with. Hence, it seems that at present, Theresa Emmerich Kamper is single. This impressive personality currently lives in Exeter, Devon, and focuses most of her attention and time on imparting her knowledge and expertise to enthusiastic students.

