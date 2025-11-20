This Is Going To Hurt Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Adam Kay, ‘This is Going to Hurt’ captures the life of a gynaecology and obstetrics ward doctor named Adam Kay in all of its highs and lows. Going past genre conventions typically associated with medical procedures, the show paints a hauntingly authentic depiction of how his life as a health professional is a constant uphill battle. The medical drama series, adapted from Adam’s eponymous memoir, ends its inaugural series with the protagonist surviving the tribunal investigation against him. Although his job as an NHS doctor is still intact, a switch has seemingly been flipped in his head. However, he still has to face the challenges of the medical world head-on, which reminds him of the cyclicality of it all. While BBC One has not greenlit the show for a follow-up season as of writing, in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a season 2 to come out sometimes after 2027.

Season 2 of This is Going to Hurt Will Likely Continue Adapting Adam Kay’s Memoir

Given that the second season of ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is set in 2006, it only adapts a chunk of Adam Kay’s eponymous memoir, which details his experience as a doctor from 2004 to 2010. Adam elaborated on this decision in an interview with Newsweek, stating that he chose to focus on a particular timeframe from the book so that he could pay closer attention to the finer details surrounding the worldbuilding and character development. As such, it is entirely possible for a sequel season to pick up on a different period from the memoir and continue the pattern of expanding on the existing narrative and inventing new details. While many of the book’s most iconic beats have been repurposed in the show, there is still an ample amount of content to parse through, which would make for similarly intense storytelling.

In addition to adapting new corners of the source material, a potential second season could also pick up some of the unresolved threads from the season 1 finale. While it appears that Adam managed to keep his job, his newly awakened consciousness regarding the gray areas of the medical system can potentially reveal several new angles in the story. On the one hand, we can expect him to raise his voice against the injustice that is often on display, and at the same time, there is a chance that his psyche will suffer further damage from hereon out. There is also the ambiguity in his relationship status with Harry. While the two make their feelings clear towards the end, Adam has yet to fully commit to his love life in the face of his bubbling professional crises. To that end, if the show is greenlit for a continuation, the audience can expect Adam’s dynamic with his loved ones to take more of a center stage, with a stream of complex medical cases shaping the overall storyline.

Season 2 of This is Going to Hurt Likely Won’t See Many Changes in Its Core Cast

As ‘This is Going to Hurt’ snapshots Adam Kay’s life and relationships as a doctor, his ongoing dynamic with the rest of the characters is central to the narrative. To that end, the next iteration of the story is unlikely to see many changes in the cast list. Actor Ben Whishaw, who plays Adam Kay, is the beating heart of the show, and can be expected to reprise his role, with Rory Fleck Byrne, likely returning to play Adam’s partner, Harry Muir. Additionally, there is a good chance that actors Alex Jennings and Ashley McGuire might have a more prominent appearance in a possible season, as Nigel Lockhart, Tracy, and Vicky Houghton, respectively. Al, who is a rookie in the hospital and a late introduction to the story, might even become a main character down the line, which means that George Somner has a high chance of stepping into the role once again.

The biggest change in the cast is undoubtedly the departure of actor Ambika Mod, who plays Shruti Acharya. Given that her character died in the penultimate episode of the season, the actor’s journey with the show has most likely come to an end. However, given her character’s narrative significance, the possibility of her return through a flashback sequence cannot be definitively ruled out. In the case of actors Hannah Onslow and Rosie Akerman, who play Erika and Paula Van Hegen, respectively, the likelihood of a return is very slim, as their character arcs have already been concluded. On the other hand, there is a good chance that some of the supporting characters will shine brighter in a potential second season, with actors Harriet Walter, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Tom Durant-Pritchard potentially returning to play Veronique Kay, Emma, and Greg, respectively.

Season 2 of This is Going to Hurt Could Diver Deeper Into Adam’s Emotional Turmoil

While the original memoir by Adam Kay builds up to a drastic turning point in his journey as a healthcare professional, the show thus far has not confirmed a similar trajectory. However, both narratives share a common, unrelenting critique of the grueling working conditions that Adam endures daily. As that trend is unlikely to stop in a potential season 2, we can expect Adam to fall deeper still into the rabbit hole, which in turn could lead to several unpredictable psychological developments. Although he ends the inaugural season with hopes of improving himself and his treatment of his juniors, a sequel could focus on the challenges of maintaining that positive attitude, especially with the system on the brink of a moral and ethical freefall. Whether Adam learns to cope with his struggles in a healthy or unhealthy manner can ultimately determine the course of the story in the future.

Alongside Adam’s life as a doctor, the show also explores his relationships with friends and loved ones, particularly his on-and-off partner, Harry, and his friends Emma and Greg. In case the show gets continued, the latter two are likely to venture deeper into the world of parenting, leaving things ever more complex between Harry and Adam. While Harry wants his partner to give him his complete attention, he also realizes that Adam is genuinely passionate about medicine and saving lives. The choice and the dichotomy it carries are bound to become the linchpin of their dynamic, potentially tipping the story into an even grimmer direction. For the rest of the hospital crew, including Lockhart, Stacy, Vicky, and the others, a follow-up season might take the form of a test to see whether they bend to the system or rebel against it. With such intense stakes, the role of new blood, such as Al, becomes all the more relevant, and season 2 could flesh out his stance and how it interacts with the show.

