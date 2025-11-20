Is Shruti Acharya Based on a Real Doctor?

In Adam Kay’s ‘This is Going to Hurt,’ adapted from his eponymous memoir, the protagonist, Adam Kay, finds himself engulfed in a seemingly never-ending buildup of stress. Working on the obstetrics and gynaecology ward of St. Clare’s Hospital, he supervises a new doctor named Shruti Acharya, and their dynamic is far from smooth sailing. In the same boat as Adam, Shruti finds it difficult to balance life on the personal and professional fronts, and slowly but certainly takes a toll on her psyche. As such, the two characters bring forth two vastly different perspectives on the same struggles, in turn adding depth to this medical drama and its meditation on mental health.

Shruti is an Invented Doctor Likely Modeled After Real People From Adam Kay’s Life

Shruti Acharya is a fictional character penned by Adam Kay specifically for the narrative of ‘This is Going to Hurt.’ While the show is a loose adaptation of Adam’s eponymous memoir, the book itself does not feature Shruti as a character, making her a wholly original creation. However, a closer look into the book reveals a vaguely similar junior doctor whom Adam worked with, who might have served as a reference point. In particular, the final diary entry from the memoir, dated December 5, 2010, mentions an “excellent junior doctor” who consulted Adam during a complex cesarean section. Given the significance of this incident in his life, it is likely that he modeled various elements of the television narrative after it. In particular, the opening scene of the show itself appears to be referencing the medical emergency, making it possible that Shruti’s character was partially informed by the junior doctor.

Although there are some superficial overlaps between Shruti and the unnamed junior doctor in Adam’s novel, it is unlikely that the similarities go any further. Notably, the latter was introduced near the end of the memoir, whereas Shruti is one of the main characters in the show, with an entire transformative arc over the episodes. As such, it is more probable that Shruti’s story was created from scratch to flesh out the narrative further, especially as the source material is laser-focused on Adam’s perspective. In a conversation with the BBC, Adam confirmed that most of the characters introduced in the show were invented to expand the narrative, and Shruti is likely one of them. However, despite not having any biographical element in her construction, Shruti stands out as one of the most realistically rendered characters in the show, as she shines a light on many of the trials and tribulations doctors have to go through all around the world.

Shruti’s Arc in the Show Addresses the Growing Concerns Among New Doctors

While ‘This is Going to Hurt’ primarily explores the idea of doctors coping with physical and psychological strain through its protagonist, Adam, Shruti’s arc runs in parallel to provide a fresh perspective. Unlike Adam, who already has some experience under his belt, Shruti is a new doctor who has to face the brunt of the system as the episodes progress. To that end, it is probable that she is a composite character based on the writer’s research into the lives of new doctors, coupled with his own experiences and insights. According to a report by the General Medical Council of the UK, 24% of doctors in training in 2023 were at high risk of burnout. This lines up with the report by the University of Bath IPR, published in the same year, which concluded that about one in seven healthcare workers were actively trying to leave the NHS (National Health Service). As such, despite being a fictional character, Shruti effectively embodies the reality of several junior doctors.

While talking to the BBC, Adam described Shruti’s dynamic with Adam as the heart of the show, before adding that a large part of what makes her character work comes from Ambika Mod’s performance. In an interview with Glamour UK, Mod confirmed that Shruti is an amalgamation of several doctors Adam personally knew. Additionally, she added her own interpretation to the mix by likening Shruti to the many healthcare workers joining the NHS. She spoke to GQ about the similarities between her and Shruti, stating, “Sad to say, you just don’t see parts like that for young South Asian women (…) she’s a child of immigrants, she’s working class, and also to represent the amazing people in the NHS; it just felt like the perfect role.” Mod’s acute understanding of Shruti and what she represents was a central pillar in making the character believable despite her invented nature.

Read More: Is Eddington a True Story? Is Ted Garcia Based on a Real Mayor?