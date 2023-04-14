Tia Lupita Foods Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Season 14, episode 20 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ introduced entrepreneur Hector Saldivar presented his company Tia Lupita Foods. Tia Lupita Foods is a brand that pays homage to Mexican culture by incorporating traditional recipes and ingredients into its innovative and healthy product line. The brand’s namesake is Hector’s mother, Tia Lupita, whose cherished family recipes have been passed down through generations. The company is committed to offering delicious and wholesome food options that showcase the love, tradition, and flavors of Mexico. Such a delicious product surely piqued our interest, and we decided to chart the company’s growth!

Tia Lupita Foods: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Tia Lupita Foods traces its roots back to Hector Saldivar, who moved to San Francisco, California, from Mexico. To keep Hector connected to his Mexican heritage, his mother would send him bottles of her homemade hot sauce. As Hector shared the sauce with his friends, the delicious taste immediately took them aback, and word quickly spread, resulting in a high demand for the sauce. Recognizing the potential in his mother’s recipe, Hector returned to Mexico, seeking her blessing to share the family’s secret sauce with the world. With her encouragement, Hector began to produce the hot sauce in small batches, using all-natural and healthy ingredients.

As demand for the sauce grew, Hector expanded his product line to include a variety of other Mexican-inspired foods, all based on Tia Lupita’s cherished family recipes. Today, Tia Lupita Foods is a rapidly growing brand that celebrates Mexican culture by providing customers with wholesome, delicious, and innovative food options. The brand’s success is a testament to the power of family traditions and the dedication and hard work that Hector and his team have put into creating a brand that embodies the love and flavors of Mexico.

In 2018, Tia Lupita Foods was introduced to the market, starting with producing the brand’s signature hot sauce. Tia Lupita’s family recipe inspired this sauce, and it quickly gained popularity due to its unique and delicious taste. The brand was named Tia Lupita to pay tribute to Hector’s mother and the family’s long-standing culinary traditions. Hector holds fond memories of his mother’s passion for cooking and how she would use a curler on her hair to keep her bangs out of her eyes while she cooked. This detail is depicted in the brand’s logo, which captures the essence of Tia Lupita’s love for cooking and the family’s rich cultural heritage.

Hector completed his Executive Education Diploma in Business Scaling from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Prior to this, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and his Masters of Science in European Business at EDHEC Business School. He started his career at Enertec Mexico as the Project Manager- Six Sigma in 2003. He held significant positions in companies such as Klass Time LTD as the Key Account Manager and in Nestle as the Customer Development Account Manager Nestle Sales Division- EMD. The entrepreneur also worked at Diamond Foods Inc as the Country Manager in Mexico and & Central America.

Where is Tia Lupita Foods Today?

Tia Lupita Foods has come a long way since its inception, expanding its product line to offer healthier and more creative options. Among the latest additions are grain-free cactus tortilla chips, cactus tortillas, and two varieties of Salsa Macha, one with chiles, peanuts, and pepitas, and another with chiles, cranberries, and pepitas. These innovative products are designed to cater to modern dietary needs, being gluten-free, non-GMO, and high in fiber, while providing an authentic Mexican cuisine taste.

Tia Lupita Foods is committed to using only the highest quality, natural ingredients in all of its products without compromising on flavor. The brand’s focus on health and wellness has led to the creation of nutritious and delicious products, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. The different flavors of the sauces are Hot Sauce, Salsa Verde, Habanero sauce, and Chipotle; each costs $13.99. The brand also sells Tortilla Chips in five flavors, Sea Salt, Salsa Verde, Habanero, Hot Sauce, and Chipotle, each at $5.99. Their Corn tortillas are sold at $8.99 for ten pieces.

The brand also offers two Variety Packs, Classic Variety Pack and Grain-Free Variety Pack, at $43.94. The expansion of Tia Lupita’s product line is a testament to the brand’s commitment to preserving and sharing Mexican culinary traditions while also embracing innovation and modern dietary needs. With an unwavering focus on quality, taste, and health, Tia Lupita Foods is poised to continue its growth and success as a leader in the Mexican food industry.

