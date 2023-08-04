Tiger Ashok Kumar: Where is the Ex-Special Task Force Member Now?

As a Selvamani Selvaraj-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the way India’s most prolific domestic terrorist was ultimately halted. Amongst those to thus feature here to help move the narrative along was actually police officer Tiger Ashok Kumar — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Tiger Ashok Kumar?

Although born in 1977 as Biddanda Bopanna Ashok Kumar in the small yet wondrous village of Parane, Virajpet, Karnataka, Ashok reportedly primarily grew up a mere 120 miles away in Hassan. The truth is his father was quite a well-established coffee estates manager, which is how he ended up pursuing some great opportunities like graduating from St. Joseph High School. He then pursued a Bachelor’s in Science degree from Hassan Government College, from where he moved straight to National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Tiger actually wanted to join the Indian Army at first, but he ultimately ended up being a part of the Karnataka State Police Service starting in 1977. He subsequently did such wonders that he was asked to join the Special Task Force (STD) of Karnataka Police, tasked only with nabbing forest bandit turned heinous killer Veerappan. Though little did he realize the mission would definitely not be as easy as it seemed, what they thought would last a couple of years panned over two decades, including his shift to a different department altogether.

Where is Tiger Ashok Kumar Now?

Given the moniker of Tiger by the Home Minister in 1984 for his unwavering service to the nation, Ashok Kumar continued with STF until it came time for his promotion. He actually rose up the ladder to win the President of India’s Gold Medal three times as well, only to bring his career to a close following 36 years of active service in 2012. His last position prior to retirement was as the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the entire state, following which he has since settled down in Banglore with continued measures to protect himself. After all, owing to his hard work, records suggest he faces threats from the criminal underworld on a daily basis.

