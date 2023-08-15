Tim Montgomery: Where is the Trackrunner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hall of Shame’ is a sports documentary movie directed by Bryan Storkel that explores the infamous Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) scandal. Involving some of the greatest US athletes at the time, the case rocked the world of sports in the early 2000s, given the far-reaching consequences. One of the most notable people who was affiliated with the scandal is Timothy “Tim” Montgomery, a former track star. If you are curious about where he is these days, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Tim Montgomery?

Tim Montgomery was born on January 28, 1975, in Gaffney, South Carolina, and was initially interested in basketball and football before finding his calling with track running. Originally a Blinn College student, he changed institutes to take advantage of the strong track program at Norfolk State University. Soon enough, he became a star 100-meter sprinter with hopes of representing the USA internationally.

Though Tim did not qualify for the 100 meters event at the 1996 Summer Olympics, he did get to participate as one of the runners in the 4 × 100-meter relay team, earning his first Olympic medal due to the team finishing second. 1997 saw him participating in the World Championships and bagging a solo bronze medal. Around this time, Tim became highly motivated to be the world record holder as the fastest fan alive, no matter the consequence.

When he joined forces with Victor Conte, the Founder of BALCO, Tim’s best time had been 9.92 seconds for a 100-meter run, which he aimed to better as much as possible. Together, the two created a team of experts called Project World Record, including people like Charlie Francis, Milos “The Mind” Sarcev, and Trevor Graham. In the Netflix movie, Victor also shared that Tim was making use of drugs like Human growth hormone (HGH), Insulin, Erythropoietin (EPO), and Tetrahydrogestrinone(THG), or “The Clear.”

The regime that the team put Tim on meant that his performance kept on getting better. However, following an argument regarding the branding and sponsorship between Tim and Victor during the final 100-meter trials for the 2000 Olympics, the two apparently parted ways. In September 2002, Tim did end up breaking the world record by getting a time of 9.78 seconds, beating the record held by Maurice Greene at the time.

However, during the investigation being done by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) against BALCO, Tim testified that he had indeed used illegal substances provided to him by the company. His confession led to the USADA seeking a four-month suspension against Tim, a decision appealed by him to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, CAS ended up declaring Tim guilty on December 13, 2005, leading to a two-year ban and his record post-March 31, 2001, being stripped from the record, including his world record, which, at the time, had already been broken by Asafa Powell on June 14, 2005. After his ban was imposed, Time decided to retired from being an athlete.

Where is Tim Montgomery Now?

Tim Montgomery’s legal troubles only continued after his involvement in the BALCO scandal was revealed. The retired athlete was indicted and arrested in April 2006 based on charges claiming that he was involved in a money laundering scheme. The whole case pertained to an amount equalling $5 million dollars, with Tim himself being accused of depositing three fraud checks worth a total of $775,000 in the bank, for which he allegedly received $20,000. He ended up pleading guilty on April 9, 2007. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison on May 16, 2008.

Additionally, Tim was indicted once more, this time for allegedly dealing more than 100 grams of heroin. The case was revealed on May 1, 2008, and the former athlete was sentenced to five months in prison in October of the same year after he pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2008. As of writing, Tim seems to be living a life of a businessman and athletic trainer under the banner of NUMA Speed LLC. He is also a proud father of a son and daughter. The former, Tim Montgomery Jr, was born on June 28, 2003, to Marion Jones, is an aspiring track athlete and is being trained by his father. We wish Tim and his loved ones the best in life and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Marion Jones: Where is the Track Star Now?