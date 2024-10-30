Time Cut: Is Sweetly a Real Town in Minnesota? Is SONR a Real Nuclear Research Facility?

Netflix’s ‘Time Cut‘ follows Lucy, whose life takes a turn when she travels back in time two days before the murder of her sister, Summer, at the hands of a serial killer. Trying to save her sister from her tragic fate, Lucy puts herself in some very dangerous situations. Luckily, the whole story takes place in her hometown of Sweetly, Minnesota. She is familiar with every nook and cranny of the town, which allows her to anticipate the actions of a killer, giving her an edge over him. The town plays an important part in the story, but it remains entirely fictional. SPOILERS AHEAD

Sweetly and SONR are Fictional but Important Locations in Time Cut

The events of ‘Time Cut’ unfold in a small Minnesotan town called Sweetly. It is a fictional town created solely to serve the purpose of the story. The film wasn’t filmed in Minnesota, but the crew found a location close enough to recreate the vibe of the place. The Netflix film was filmed in the state of Manitoba, Canada. The cities of Winnipeg, Stonewall, and Selkirk were used to create the small-town aura of Sweetly. Locations throughout these cities were employed to film key scenes that feature Lucy and the Sweetly Slasher in action.

The string of murders in Sweetly starts at a mall, which is where Lucy also makes her first attempt to change the past. The scenes featuring the Sweetly Mall were filmed at the Portage Place shopping center at 393 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg. To film the bridge scene, the crew turned towards Selkirk, using the Selkirk Lift Bridge. Another major location is the Sweetly High School, which is where Lucy goes the moment she lands in 2003 and tries to figure out what is going on. This is also where, unbeknownstly, she changes the course of events by stopping a boy from getting thrown in the river by a bunch of bullies.

The scenes featuring the school were filmed in the town of Stonewall, with the Collège Stonewall Collegiate on 297 5 Street West being used to portray the high school. The town also presents several other major locations in Sweetly. As for the fictional nuclear research facility, SONR (Spacetime Optics Nuclear Research), the crew employed a set to film the one scene that takes place there. They also benefited from the fact that SONR doesn’t appear as frequently in the movie as in other locations, and most references to it come on a theoretical basis. However, it remains a looming presence in the town of Sweetly, with its building visible from the bridge that Lucy crosses daily to get to school. For the most part, however, the research facility and its work remain shrouded in mystery.

