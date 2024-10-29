Netflix’s Time Cut: All Filming Locations Explored

Helmed by Hannah Macpherson, ‘Time Cut’ centers on Lucy Field, a high school science whiz who never got to meet her older sister because she became the victim of a masked killer in 2003. When she discovers a time machine and travels back to the same year, she has one chance to save her sister from the serial killer who was never caught in the future. Meeting her sister in the past, Lucy gathers allies and prepares to change the timeline, even if it means creating a butterfly effect with potentially devastating consequences. The Netflix slasher film creates environments of the early 2000s, with everything from school backgrounds to fashion and popular electronic technology being used.

Where Was Netflix’s Time Cut Filmed?

‘Time Cut’ was filmed in the province of Manitoba, more specifically, in Winnipeg, Stonewall, and Selkirk. Principal photography began on July 6, 2021, and was wrapped up by August 2021. The movie was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, with all the mandated regulations, including wearing masks on set. Actresses Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry revealed that they got to spend a lot of time together in Winnipeg, and with very little else to do during the lockdown, they also visited a mall like their characters in the film. While the actresses felt that their wardrobe was impeccable and allowed them to feel immersed in the time-traveling story, Gentry revealed that putting on all the accessories like bracelets, belts, and earrings on her outfit would take seven-and-a-half minutes by itself.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Much of the filming for ‘Time Cut’ was conducted on location in Winnipeg and its surrounding towns. The capital city of Manitoba, Winnipeg is a popular filming destination with diverse landscapes that can stand in for dense urban backdrops as well as small-town locales. The mall in the movie, with a giant clock and escalators, is actually the Portage Place shopping center on 393 Portage Avenue. With the lockdown in place, the team likely had a simpler time shooting the desolate sequences in the mall when the killer goes after one of his victims. At the same time, filming also required the participation of hundreds of extras, which came with its own challenges as every one of them was tested for COVID-19 and required to adhere to safety protocols.

“Winnipeg truly is a small town,” said Macpherson in an interview. “We were there towards the end of the COVID pandemic, so a lot of things were closed. But I really thought it was such a cute place, and Manitoba is very beautiful.” She further clarified that she had not handpicked the location herself and that the decision to shoot in Winnipeg was made prior to her stepping on board the project, likely due to the generous financial incentives offered there. Ultimately, the director was glad that they could work in Winnipeg as it became the perfect place to depict the setting of the movie.

Selkirk, Manitoba

Located northeast of Winnipeg, the quaint cityscape of Selkirk offered locations that feature prominently in ‘Time Cut.’ The rusty blue steel bridge seen in the film is, in reality, the Selkirk Lift Bridge, which spans the Red River. The Vertical-Lift Bridge was constructed as a relief project by the government during the Great Depression, and multiple sequences of the film were shot on it, including the scenes of a police car driving on it with sirens wailing and Lucy running across it.

Stonewall, Manitoba

The small town of Stonewall sits north of Winnipeg and was used to capture many of the exterior locations seen in ‘Time Cut.’ The Collège Stonewall Collegiate, located at 297 5 Street West, stands in for Sweetly High School in the film. With the shooting taking place during the summer break, as well as the lockdown in place, the production team had unfettered access to the school grounds. Interestingly, while filming one of the chase sequences through a barn, Gentry would run through the set too fast for the camera to capture the appropriate frames with clarity. She begrudgingly complied when asked to slow down but enjoyed knocking things over as she ran. Other projects filmed in Stonewall include ‘Silent Night,’ ‘Winner,’ and Lifetime’s ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.’

