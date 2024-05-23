Valley Forge Auto: Is It a Real Repair Shop Company?

Netflix’s workplace comedy series ‘Tires’ takes place in an automotive center of Valley Forge, a prominent repair shop chain in the tri-state area. The sitcom builds comedy through the interaction between the mechanics and their customers, in addition to the conversation between the employees themselves. When the workers, led by the manager Will, learn that their company will be sold, they set out to save it to safeguard their jobs. Valley Forge may seem like an outrageous workplace to exist in reality, but it shares several connections with the auto repair shops we all have been to!

Valley Forge Auto is Fictional

Valley Forge Auto is not based on any particular repair shop company that exists in real life. It is completely fictional and conceived specifically in the model of the several repair shops we are familiar with. Having said that, the ambiance in Valley Forge is not drastically different from the atmosphere in the real ones, irrespective of how outrageous they may seem to the viewers. Over the years, auto repair shops have been infamous for being male-dominated workplaces. Not only do these shops employ fewer women, but they also discriminate against them when it comes to charging their customers. Research done by Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in the last decade confirms this claim.

‘Tires,’ created by Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben, and McKeever, explores this discrimination through comedy. When it comes to discrimination, Valley Forge cannot even be challenged. Will, the manager, tries to seduce a woman to make her buy spare parts she doesn’t necessarily need. He is joined by Shane, who sets out to target “mature naturals” to make more money for the store’s survival. Their insensitive attitudes pique when Will and Shane arrange a “bikini car wash” day to seduce customers by objectifying a group of women. Shane’s sexual remarks have no boundaries, as he even demonstrates how he would have sex in front of female customers.

The sitcom builds its narrative on the discriminatory reality present in auto repair shops. Therefore, even though Valley Forge doesn’t have an exact real-life counterpart, we can consider it as a representative of the problematic workplaces located around us. ‘Tires’ is also the latest addition to the workplace comedies that have entertained viewers over several decades. Justin Spitzer’s NBC sitcom ‘American Auto’ showed that the automotive industry is ideal for a comedy series to revolve around. The Netflix show reminds us of sitcoms such as ‘The Office,’ ‘Superstore,’ and ‘Blockbuster’ with the similarity in their structure.’

As the first season of the show concludes, it is evident that ‘Tires’ is ultimately all about brotherhood. Will, Shane, and the others who work at Valley Forge are not perfect people. Some viewers may even find them despicable. But the show leaves room to explore the goodness in them. When Shane stands up for Will in front of the latter’s father, John, at least a part of the audience may think about their ever-supportive colleagues, making Valley Forge a familiar workplace despite it being fictional.

