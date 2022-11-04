8 Shows Like Blockbuster You Must See

Netflix’s sitcom ‘Blockbuster‘ is set in the last standing shop of the eponymous video store. When Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), the store manager, gets a call that all other ‘Blockbuster’ shops have shut down, and his store is the last one, the man goes through an existential crisis. The story portrays how the various employees unite and strive to stay relevant. Over the course of the show, we see how each staff has their own struggles and perspectives on the dying business, which drives the series’ narrative.

‘Blockbuster’ falls under the classic workplace sitcom subgenre and is packed with various instances of meta-humor. Every character’s idiosyncratic personality makes up for engaging interactions that range from light-hearted to absurd. If you are into such shows and need something for a casual watch, we’ve got a list of shows lined up for you. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Party Down (2009-2010)

Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, Starz’s ‘Party Down’ follows a group of six wannabe actors and writers who start a catering company with the titular name. Led by Henry Pollard (Adam Scott), the group of misfits serves at various events in the hopes of fulfilling a dream which is far from their reach. The series is a classic slapstick comedy with subtle tinges of existentialism, akin to the employees at ‘Blockbuster.’ Both shows have characters with peculiar mannerisms which lend themselves to hilarious incidents and get the audience chuckling.

7. Scrubs (2001-2010)

ABC’s ‘Scrubs’ is a comedy medical drama that chronicles the life of intern John Dorian at the Sacred Heart Hospital, where the patients are strange and the staff stranger. Created by Bill Lawrence, the show depicts how John learns the ways of the profession as he interacts with eccentric individuals who teach him a thing or two about life and friendship.

Both ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Blockbuster’ add a silly and absurd spin on the nuances of their worlds. While the former is packed with one-liners about the different branches of medicine, the latter has quite a few pop culture jokes. These make up for weirdly funny scenarios and give an alternate perspective to mundane things.

6. Community (2009-2015)

Created by Dan Harmon, Yahoo! Screen’s ‘Community‘ epitomizes the term ‘A bunch of misfits.’ Set in the Greendale Community College, the narrative centers upon a Spanish study group started by a suspended lawyer. When characters from diverse walks of life join it, the group evolves through various interactions and incidents that are beyond absurd.

The series is known for parodying films such as ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Sting,’ and numerous other cult classics. The show also carries undertones of meta-humor, which makes it similar to ‘Blockbuster.’ Besides this, both shows’ leads, Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and Randall Park (Timmy Yoon) can also be seen rethinking their life choices at different points, which adds an emotional layer to the comedy and makes the audience more invested in the characters.

5. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation‘ is a workplace sociopolitical comedy created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur; the latter is known for shows such as ‘The Good Place,’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ It is about Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her group of public officials in Indiana Town trying to build a community park and undertake projects for the city’s welfare. The show uses several comedic tropes, such as hyperbole and satire, to create ridiculous banters and incidents that leave the audience cackling.

In several subtle ways, ‘Parks and Recreation’ also tries to make a statement about red tape-ism, the inefficiency of institutions, and more. Although ‘Blockbuster‘ doesn’t address these kinds of issues, it comments on the increasing speed with which the world is evolving and how easy it is to be left behind. In both cases, light-hearted and comedic situations act as mediums to depict these facets of our society.

4. Abbott Elementary (2021-)

When it comes to making a comment on institutions and society, ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary‘ does it best. The mockumentary blends satire with authentic emotions to make the audience laugh while spreading awareness. When a group of teachers and a principal are thrown together in an underfunded public school, they fight tooth and nail to ensure the kids receive a proper education. This struggle to survive makes ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Blockbuster’ an engaging watch. Both these shows have comedy with real stakes that hook the audience and make them ponder a few things even after the story ends.

3. Superstore (2015-2021)

Created by Justin Spitzer, NBC’s ‘Superstore‘ chronicles the life of a few employees who work at a Cloud-9 superstore. Compared to the characters of various sitcoms on this list, the people in the series’ are more grounded and less hyperbolic, yet somehow equally funny. ‘Blockbuster’ shares multiple similarities with this hit series, including the color tones, workplace mishaps, interpersonal relationships, and more.

For instance, the usage of blue is used the most across various scenes. While racks and items fall in ‘Superstore,’ disc cases break in ‘Blockbuster.’ Besides these, the love story facet plays a significant part in the two stories. Overall, both these shows are upbeat and superficially comical for the most part, with a few impactful moments of emotional depth.

2. Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

Netflix’s ‘Kim’s Convenience‘ is based on the eponymous play by Ins Choi, who is also the co-developer of the show along with Kevin White. The story follows the life of a Korean-Canadian family as they try to run the titular convenience store. The series’ verbose comedy is pretty popular, and its take on societal subjects such as racism and homophobia is pretty subtle but impactful.

However, what makes this show similar to ‘Blockbuster’ are the lead characters who want the people around them to be as invested in the shop as they are. This forms one of the core premises of both TV series. The whimsical banter and absurd discussions that arise from it keep the audience entertained while driving the narrative.

1. The Office (2005-2013)

Without the legendary Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his team at Dunder Mifflin, any binge list of workplace comedies is incomplete. Based on the eponymous British sitcom by Ricky Gervais, NBC’s ‘The Office‘ is developed by Greg Daniels and Stephen Merchant. The show is about a group of people who work at a paper company called Dunder Mifflin. As the world moves towards digitalization, the company loses its customers and risks becoming irrelevant. As the various employees try to keep the company from drowning, their unconventional temperaments collide, leading to ridiculous scenarios.

Timmy Yoon from ‘Blockbuster’ is much like Michael Scott. Their shop and office, respectively, mean everything to them, and it’s everything they have ever known. While the employees around them have their share of personal struggles, a major part of their character is their workplace. These qualities bring out the funniest, emotional facets of their persona, thus making the audience root for them.

