Is Netflix’s Blockbuster Based on a True Story?

Created by Vanessa Ramos, Netflix’s sitcom ‘Blockbuster’ revolves around the last store of the eponymous home video rental service, which faces its shutdown when the parent company becomes defunct. For the sake of the employees working at the store, Timmy Yoon, the manager of the store, takes responsibility for the establishment and tries his best to keep it open. The series progresses through Timmy’s efforts to ensure the survival of the store and the family of the employees working at the place. Since Blockbuster was a real company, the viewers must want to know whether the Randall Park-starrer is based on the true story of the last store of the company. Well, let us share the answer!

Is Blockbuster Based on a True Story?

‘Blockbuster’ is partially based on a true story. The premise of the show, a single store surviving the shutting down of Blockbuster, happened in reality. Like Timmy’s Michigan-based store surviving the company’s downfall, a Blockbuster store located in the city of Bend, Oregon, managed to become the only store to remain open when around 9,000 stores of the company were forced to close. The store in ‘Blockbuster’ can be seen as a fictionalized version of the renowned Bend store of the company, which is run by Sandi Harding, the general manager of the store since 2004.

Like Timmy, Sandi had to struggle severely to keep her store open and running in a world dominated by numerous numbers of streaming and video-on-demand services. While the former refers to himself as the “Blockbuster daddy,” the latter refers to herself as “Blockbuster mommy,” which further displays the similarities between the character and the real person. In reality, Sandi’s store has become a community center for the population of Bend since several relevant events happen at the place, reminding us of Timmy’s efforts to transform his store into such a center.

However, Vanessa Ramos’ show doesn’t follow the true story of Sandi and her store. Despite the similarities between Timmy and Sandi, the former is entirely a fictional character. In fact, in an interview given in October 2022, Park, who plays Timmy, revealed that Vanessa didn’t watch ‘The Last Blockbuster,’ which revolves around Sandi and her store, to avoid any sort of repetition until she created the series. As far as the creator was concerned, creating an original and fictitious Blockbuster was necessary. Ramos seemingly relied more on her memories as a Blockbuster customer to conceive the show rather than Sandi’s inspiring saga.

“To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement,” Vanessa said in a statement. Ultimately, Vanessa’s show is a workplace comedy that explores the relationships of co-workers, who team up for their survival. “This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy for Netflix, shared in a statement. The creator also succeeds in conceiving the same as relatable as possible.

“I think because we all have that, like no matter what industry you work in or these little dysfunctional families that exist everywhere and these people that you spend all these hours with every day and it’s a part of everyone’s life and I think that’s what instantly makes it [the show] so relatable,” Melissa Fumero, who plays Eliza Walker, explained how the show is closer to reality in an interview given to Associated Press.

For Park, the show is a reflection of the reality we live in, especially with regard to the survival of the working class. “I feel like this show captures that [the realities of the working class] perfectly and it doesn’t make a huge statement about it — it just reflects the reality of our world,” Park told EW. “We’re out there and we’re working and we’re struggling together, and we’re all friends and we get along and it’s not always contentious. And sometimes it is… and sometimes it isn’t, but we’re all ultimately this little family,” he added.

Although the roots of Vanessa’s show lie in the real “Last Blockbuster” store, the characters and their storylines of ‘Blockbuster’ are fictional, allowing the creator to explore the relationship between the co-workers with the utmost freedom.

