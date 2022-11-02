Where is Netflix’s Blockbuster Filmed?

Created by Vanessa Ramos, Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ is a workplace comedy series that follows the lives of the employees and clients of the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Upon hearing the announcement about the closing of all the other Blockbuster Video stores, the hardworking and experienced manager, Timmy, does his best to keep the doors of the last video store open and the staff content amidst all the competition.

Timmy and the rest of the staff realize that the only way they have a chance to remain relevant and open is to keep reminding their community and clients that they offer something other corporations don’t, that is, human connection. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast comprising Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and Olga Merediz, the hilarious narrative keeps the viewers invested in the series through each episode. Moreover, the setting of the Blockbuster Video store makes one wonder where the sitcom is actually shot. Well, if you have the same question, we have got you covered!

Blockbuster Filming Locations

‘Blockbuster’ is filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in late February 2022 and wrapped up in early May of the same year. Given the vast and diverse landscape of British Columbia, it is used to portray various American locations. Thus, it is understandable why the filming unit chooses to shoot the America-based series in the Canadian province. Now, let’s not waste any time and navigate through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Blockbuster’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. To be specific, the production team reportedly utilizes the facilities of the Manitoba Street Studios at 8275 Manitoba Street. It is home to two sound stages and a production office, which totals up to 51,000 square feet of combined studio space, making it a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew of ‘Blockbuster’ are also spotted taping several key scenes in the neighborhood of Kitsilano, particularly on Broadway between Waterloo and Collingwood streets. It is a neighborhood in Vancouver’s West Side along the south shore of English Bay.

Situated on the Burrard Peninsula, Vancouver is one of the most densely populated cities in Canada, mainly because it is one of the most livable cities in the world. It is home to a number of galleries, museums, and libraries, including the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the Vancouver Public Library, and the Vancouver Tool Library. Over the years, Vancouver has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Lou,’ ‘One Of Us Is Lying,’ and ‘Fire Country.’

