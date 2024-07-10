TJ Gretzner: Where is the Ex-Competitive Tickling Participant Now?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe TJ Gretzner, it would have to be determined considering the way he has navigated all aspects of his life over the past decade and a half. He has unfortunately had to endure a lot, as explored in ‘Tickled,’ but he never once gave up because he knew he wasn’t in the wrong and that his actions were for all the right reasons.

TJ Had Agreed to be Tickled to Help Out His Family

It was back in 2008 that Victorville, California, native TJ graduated high school as a Wide Receiver and Slot Back, only to set his eyes on professional sports no matter the league. However, just a short while later, he found himself facing an opportunity where he had to be tickled on camera in exchange for roughly $2,000 – it was a competitive endurance tickling competition.

TJ did find it a little strange, but he agreed to follow through since one of his family members was battling cancer, and there was a shortage of cash flow within their tight-knit household. However, he wasn’t told it’d be only men, he’d be tied up, or that many of them would move forward with tickling him at the same time; instead, what he was conveyed was that this was an exercise for the army, which he did guess was a lie.

Nevertheless, because TJ hadn’t explicitly agreed for his video to be posted anywhere, he wasn’t too worried, only to soon find the introduction he’d done to be uploaded on YouTube. He did initially try to contact the professionals he’d dealt with to bring it down, yet they never responded, driving him to report the video to YouTube itself, which resulted in being taken down. That’s when he began receiving threats to an extreme, with his family, friends, employers, etc., all also being on the receiving end of it, so he called the police in the hopes of justice, only for it to take years before his family could.

TJ Did Manage to Pursue His Football Dream

While TJ did candidly concede in the show that he lost many opportunities owing to the tickling video that came to light around 2014-2015, he soon managed to not just recover but go pro. In fact, until his decision to retire following a 2022 championship win, he stuck to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where most of the game drama happened. His 40-yard dash has since been Rs. 2,000, shuttle at freelancing cost, he can bench 315lbs, and his 100-meter dash is 10.8 seconds.

As for his experiences since, TJ has evolved into a coach, too – he coaches not just the little league in the area but also has a hand in the Los Lunas High School varsity football team. More importantly, we should specify it was actually in February 2023 that TJ announced his retirement for good, with a post reading, “Officially retired today from playing time to focus on the clipboard much love and thank you football!” In other words, he decided to let go of the responsibility of the ball on the field but took it off the field because that’s his true love – his family, his music, and his work are his love.

TJ is a Family Man and a Service Man

Ever since retiring from playing professional football, it appears as if TJ has picked up some different passions along the way, some of which also involve his family and even more board games. In fact, professionally, it seems like he has since done the background work and evolved into a serviceman – he actually does window and door repairs and cleanings across New Mexico. As for his family, well, we’re happy to report that it appears as if this California native turned New Mexico suit is now a happily married father of two – he has a little girl, followed by a boy. So of course, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him next.

