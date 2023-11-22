Who is TJ Stukes’ Wife? How Did They Meet?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Bronx-Mt Vernon native Timothy “TJ” Stukes, it would have to be determined, hard-working, and resilient considering everything he has been through. It thus comes as no surprise he has taken on a rather motivating leadership role, which even shone through during his rather incredible stint in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge‘ as player 182. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his other half — aka the woman to have admittedly made him better in every sense of the term — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

TJ Stukes’ Wife is Samantha “Sam” Stukes

It was reportedly back in the mid to late 2000s when TJ came across Samantha (originally from El Paso, Texas) for the first time in Kansas, just for them to soon fall utterly head over heels in love. The former was actually pursuing his dreams at the time while attending Independence turned Pittsburg State University, whereas the latter was thriving at Allen County Community College. Nevertheless, knowing he’d already found the woman he wished to spend the rest of his life with, the now-retired basketball professional got down on one knee during his sophomore year itself.

TJ and Samantha hence tied the knot soon after, only for it to reportedly be around the same time he landed a spot in the Harlem Wizards as a pro, where he remained for the ensuing 12 years. The truth is it could’ve been really easy for him to get swept away with the fame as well as the money once he found some stability, yet his wife kept him humble by managing all their finances. It’s why he has even referred to her as their “saving grace” in the aforementioned original production, adding that she was the one to teach him how to be morally rich to truly appreciate the financially rich.

In fact, when asked if there’s someone he’s grateful for owing to them having made a profound difference in his life, TJ candidly beamed, “My wife, for sure! I’m a New Yorker through and through, so being arrogant to some extent is how I survived in all my years growing up. She taught me humility and gratitude in what I do. My success is attributed to her all the way because without those two traits, I seriously wouldn’t be here or as successful as I am.” He once also asserted, “I’ve had a mentor to look up to and that’s my wife… My wife instilled in my brain and heart, humility and gratitude.”

So, of course, once philanthropist as well as sports advocate Samantha suggested they settle in her hometown of El Paso to raise their own little family, the 2020-retired aspiring actor TJ agreed. In other words, this couple resides in Chucotown these days, wherein the former serves as Founder of Bonafide Basketball plus Southwest Desert Hoops, whereas the latter is Basketball Operations Chief Advisor at the latter institution. Moreover, it appears as if they’re both now coaching at Northern New Mexico College in the hopes of positively impacting youngsters, with the former actually holding the title of female basketball team’s head coach.

TJ and Samantha Are Proud Parents of Two

From what we can tell, TJ and Samantha are now proud parents of two adorable young kids; their son Amare was born around 2010, followed by their daughter Alana Aofia-Stukes in August 2013. It’s actually true the couple doesn’t really share much of their children so as to ensure they’re able to learn relatively ordinary lives, yet they also can’t help show them off on special occasions. So, if you wish to delve deeper into the every day shennigans of this family, all you have to do is check out both TJ and Samantha’s respective social media platforms.

