Todd Anderson From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

CBS’ ‘Tough as Nails‘ is a Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan creation that follows a group of working-class individuals from different parts of the country whose physical abilities, life skills, endurance, mental toughness, agility, and resilience are put to the test. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the show’s fifth iteration also follows the same format as previous seasons as contestants compete against one another in a series of challenges similar to real-life scenarios. One such participant of season 5 was Todd Anderson, whose determination and perseverance during different challenges made him one of the audience’s favorites. If you are curious to find out more information about Todd, here are all the details you must know!

Todd Anderson’s Age, Family, and Background

Born in 1963, Todd Anderson was 58-years-old when he joined the group of contestants of ‘Tough as Nails’ season 5. Currently residing in Janesville, which is a part of Wisconsin’s Rock County, he spent most of his childhood south of Madison, working on a farm with his loving grandfather. This did not only help him gain some intricate knowledge of farming but also brought him closer to his grandfather, as they never used to have a dull moment together. As far as his education is concerned, he graduated from Craig High School at 401 South Randall Avenue in Janesville back in 1982.

Being one of the oldest contestants in ‘Tough as Nails’ season 5, Todd was still the one to look out for because of his innate never to give up attitude. In his free time, Todd also likes to spend time with his friends, traveling and indulging in different kinds of recreational activities, such as fishing. He strongly believes that the key to happiness in life is one’s ability to never lose their inner child, no matter how old they get. In one of the posts on social media, he demonstrated how he practices what he preaches by running around a playground on camera with a bright and childlike smile on his face. From what we can gather, he also seems to be fond of sunrises and sunsets as he captures those moments and shares them with his friends on social media.

Todd Anderson’s Profession

By trade, Todd Anderson is a professional and competent toolmaker, which means he has the ability and skills to create something out of nothing. The time he spent on the farm with his grandfather, as mentioned above, possibly helped him in more than one way professionally. Naturally, he implements all the knowledge and skills he gained in his childhood, on his job. In April 2023, Todd had fun constructing a raised strawberry bed with the help of his best friends — hammers and nails.

Todd Anderson’s Kids

Although Todd Anderson prefers to keep most of the details pertaining to his private life brushed under the carpet, we know that he is a proud father as his daughter is the director of a show choir of which she used to be a part in her earlier days. However, there is one member of his family who features quite a lot in his social media posts, that is, his furry little friend whose name he hasn’t revealed, as of writing. From the looks of it, Todd shares a close-knit bond with his dog as he spends a lot of time with her and even takes her on drives. We hope that he never loses his inner child and maintains a loving and healthy relationship with his family!

