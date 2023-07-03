Carolina Paredes From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

Signifying the essence of ordinary lives, ‘Tough as Nails,’ follows twelve contestants who do not relent in front of a challenge. As participants go head to head against each other in a bout to win the cash prize of $200,000 and a pickup truck, the series of competitions challenge more than just their stealth and strength. Vying for the top prize, the contestants get their hands dirty and fight long and hard. Season 5 of the CBS reality television show features a varied cast as well. Among them, Carolina Paredes has accrued a lot of attention. If you’re also wondering about the entertainment star, then look no further because we’ve got all the information!

Carolina Paredes’ Age and Background

At the age of 42, the Houston-based reality star’s life has been full of adventures. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Carolina came to the United States as a college student. Carolina’s formative years were shaped by her yearning for the States. After graduating high school, Carolina enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in 1999 and graduated with a Bachelor of Communication and Media Studies in 2003. From there on, she continued her journey in California before eventually moving to Houston.

Carolina Paredes’ Profession

After she left college, Carolina immediately began a career in production and media. Carolina’s first full-time role began at National Lampoon as a Production Assistant. After accruing enough experience there, she moved to Sony Pictures Entertainment as a Production Assistant and Line Producer in Culver City. Having spent three years coordinating, handling daily operations and managing a number of tasks at Sony, Carolina went to work for Jim Henson Productions Incorporate in 2009.

Here, her work also included handling the operations of the day in addition to other responsibilities. After spending nearly a decade in the field, Carolina decided to change her path and explore new things. In 2010, she started working as an Executive Assistant to the CFO and Staff Accountant at the Disability Group Inc. Here, Carolina didn’t just take care of bookkeeping but also reviewed the accounts for the group. During this time, Carolina made a Facebook business page for a friend, which gained immediate traction. This success led her to receive a number of clients through referrals. So, in 2013, she took the plunge and opened her own marketing and branding company called Graphikos Marketing & Multimedia.

Over the last decade, Carolina has accrued a roster of clients by collecting, evaluating, producing and coordinating new ways of storytelling and promoting her client’s work. In 2021, Carolina established ‘The Full Throttle’ podcast in a feat to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors. In addition to all this, Carolina is also the Marketing Director for Mo Muscle Cars and an ambassador for Scorpion EXO.

Is Carolina Paredes Dating Anyone?

No, Carolina Paredes is not dating anyone. As far as we can gather, Carolina is currently focusing on accelerating her career and expanding her network. Moreover, the absence of a partner on social media also leads us to conclude that Carolina is currently single at the moment and has made her interests and career a priority at the moment.

Aside from her career, Carolina’s entrenched interest and fascination with motorcycles also keeps her busy. After buying a first build in Milwaukee, her interest has continued to expand. She now builds in-house motorcycles at her own shop. So, in addition to spending time with friends and family, Carolina has a range of interests that keep her largely occupied. Naturally, we hope to see the reality star making more milestones in the future!

