Tom Bailiff: Where is the Killer Telemarketer Now?

With Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough’s HBO original ‘Telemarketers’ exposing the call center dealings industry for the scam it actually is, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it comprises not only archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews with those experienced in the business’ daily workings to really shine a light upon the verity of this matter. Amongst those to thus feature here to help move the narrative along was none other than Thomas “Tom” Bailiff — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Tom Bailiff?

It was reportedly in the early 1980s when New Jersey native Tom enlisted in the US Marine Corps shortly upon graduating high school, just for it to soon inadvertently turn his entire world upside down. That’s because, according to his own narrative in the aforementioned production, his high school sweetheart left him while he was actively serving despite their plans to marry, and it broke him. He hence began dabbling with alcohol, marijuana, as well as mescaline to extremes, that is, until it “culminated in one night where I ended up hallucinating, snapping, and killing an innocent person.”

Tom’s victim was actually 22-year-old Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School graduate Nancy Clark, whom he, alongside a friend, had picked up as a hitchhiker at roughly 2 am on March 6, 1982. This 20-year-old was ostensibly not only absent without leave from the Marines but also high at the time, and it resulted in him sexually assaulting the youngster before stabbing her in the heart. Though the worst part is that upon using his 6-inch “military-type knife,” he disposed of her beyond any regard at the edge of a wooded area of Whipporwill Valley Road in Chapel Hill, New Jersey.

As per court records, Tom was arrested nearly three months later with the help of witness sketches, shortly following which he pleaded guilty to one count of murder in exchange for a life term. Yet it’s imperative to note this came almost a month after a jury had already found him guilty of two utterly unrelated robbery charges (for purse snatching) in cases dating back to March 7 and 8, 1982. Therefore, on January 21, 1983, the young man deemed “a sexual sadist who hates women” was sentenced to life sans parole for 20 years regardless of his sheer pleas for help as well as mercy.

Where is Tom Bailiff Now?

Even though Tom became eligible for parole in 2002, he was immediately denied release due to concerns he could still be a threat to society, which is a pattern that continued until the late 2010s. The truth is he did appeal these verdicts a few times over the years yet was still rejected a total of 8 times before finally being allowed his freedom on July 11, 2017 — he thus spent over 35 years behind bars. And it was then the 55-year-old was hired as a telemarketer while still at the halfway house; “If I wasn’t in the halfway house, I would’ve quit for sure,” he conceded in the documentary series.

Tom continued, “I stuck it out. By the time I was released, I was the #1 caller. They didn’t want to lose me, so they said, ‘We’ll hook you up with a room, you can work from home.'” It hence comes as no surprise this convict has since been able to build a good life for himself in his home state of New Jersey — the show does indicate he still has a few anger issues to resolve, but it seems like he’s on a rather clean path at the moment. As for any information regarding this 61-year-old’s personal experiences, considering the fact he prefers to lead a relatively quiet life well away from the limelight these days, we unfortunately have nothing concrete.

