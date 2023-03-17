Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ or ‘Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko!‘ episode 11 titled ‘My First Part-Time Job & The Abandoned Cinderella,’ the titular protagonist felt that she did not have enough money to buy gifts for Junichirou. That’s why she found a part-time job and interestingly Carol and Misuzu also joined her to help her out. Although things are going smoothly between Tomo and Junichirou, she wanted to take the next step. When she sought Misuzu’s help for the same, the latter realized that she had been subconsciously pushing Tomo and Junichirou away. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 11 Recap

One ordinary day at school, Tomo approached Misuzu and told her about her plans to start working. It turns out that Junichiour’s birthday was coming and she wanted to buy him a present. Since she did not have enough money, a part-time job seemed like a good option. Interestingly, Misuzu and Carol volunteered to work alongside her to offer her their support. The three friends did not have to try too hard to find a job since Tatsumi already had something on his mind.

Tatsumi took the trio to his family restaurant where they met his father. It turns out that his mother was currently not in the city, so his father needed help to run the business. He opened the three girls with open arms and they also gave their best. The restaurant flourished with the three of them around and the customers flocked to shop. But one day, Tomo was shocked when she found Junichirou there.

It turns out that he visits the restaurant once every week, which infuriates Tomo since Tatsumi never told her anything about it. After receiving their hard-earned money, the three friends are jubilant. Tomo later buys a watch for Junichirou and gives it to him on his birthday. Although things are going very smoothly with him lately, Tomo feels that they need to take a step further.

However, the titular protagonist has completely failed to do anything on her own. That’s why she asks for Misuzu’s help, who comes up with a strange idea. She tells Tomo to catch Junichirou after she pushes him down the stairs, with the hope that this will accidentally lead to romantic physical contact between the two. But things go horribly wrong as Junichirou ends up touching Carol inappropriately.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 11 Ending: Why Does Misuzu Avoid Tomo? Why is She Mad At Her Friends?

One morning, Tomo woke up and observed that it was raining cats and dogs. However, she still went to school. There she met Carol but was concerned when she noticed that Misuzu was nowhere to be found. When Tomo talked about her with Carol, she learned that Misuzu is not well and won’t be coming to school today. It was quite surprising for Tomo that Misuzu did not tell her anything but contacted Carol.

Later that day, her class started preparing for a play on Cinderella for the Cultural festival. Three days later, Misuzu still did not visit the school as she was too ashamed to face Tomo after realizing that she had subconsciously always pushed her and Junichirou away. As she was blaming herself for everything in her bed, Misuzu felt that there was someone on the window. When she removed the curtains, she was shocked to find Tomo standing there.

Tomo has brought sweets for Misuzu, hoping that it will make her feel better. She also did not hold back and confronted her friend about their sour relationship. However, Tomo was mature enough to tell Misuzu that it was okay if she did not like her anymore. She also claimed that she was happy that she had been getting closer to Carol lately. Before she left, Tomo handed over the script to the Cinderella play and told Misuzu that she has been selected to play the role of the titular protagonist.

The following day, Misuzu went back to school and scolded her friends for selecting her to play Cinderella. As the class prepared for the Cultural festival, Junichirou noticed that something was bothering Misuzu. He advised her to face the situation head-on and was quite confident that things will work out eventually. Misuzu did not like that and told him to mind his own business. Interestingly, things did appear to normalize between Tomo and Misuzu.

