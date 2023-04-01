Tomo-chan Is a Girl Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!’ or ‘Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko!’ is a romantic-comedy series based on the Japanese four-panel manga series written by Fumita Yanagida. The show revolves around Junichirou “Jun” Kubota and Tomo Aizawa, two inseparable childhood friends who love to hang out with each other. Although they know each other for years now, Jun has failed to realize that his friend is madly in love with him. Furthermore, Tomo’s tomboyish looks only work against her as Jun treats her like his other male friends. In her efforts to impress him, Tomo gets the help of her friend Misuzu, who desperately wants the duo to end up together.

The hilarious scenarios that emerge as the intricacies of Jun and Tomo’s relationship complicate their life have entertained fans in the past few weeks. Following the conclusion of the first installment, these fans must be curious to learn when their favorite show will return with new episodes. In case you wish to learn the same, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Season 2 Release Date

‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!’ season 1 released on January 5, 2023, and concluded its long run a few weeks later on March 30, 2023. The series comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Hitoshi Nanba, the show features talented voice actors like Rie Takahashi, Kaito Ishikawa, Rina Hidaka, Sally Amaki, Kumiko Watanabe, Sayaka Ohara, and Kuhei Amasaki.

As far as the second season of the anime is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!’ has not been officially renewed by Lay-duce or any other company involved in the production and distribution of the show. Typically anime renewals depend a lot on the availability of the source material, the overall popularity of the franchise, ratings, and manga sales. In the case of the rom-com show, the overall reviews on most online platforms have been overwhelmingly positive. Furthermore, its rating is also high on Myanimelist which would probably make fans hopeful of a quick renewal.

While all of this does give the impression that ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!’ will return soon with yet another exciting season, fans will be disappointed to learn that this is highly unlikely. The first installment of the series has already adapted all volumes of Fumita Yanagida’s Japanese manga series. The author has publicly confirmed that there won’t be any more volumes in the future, meaning the story has already concluded by the eighth volume. This implies that the creators no longer have source material for more episodes and the only way the anime could return is if they decide to come up with original storylines.

While theoretically, this is possible, it has rarely happened in the anime world. In fact, shows that are far more popular and have huge fanbases do not get any more seasons when the source material has been completely exhausted. This only means that the fans of the rom-com anime will probably never get new episodes despite the popularity of the series. Episode thirteen of the show will mark the end of the story and ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl!’ season 2 will never be made.

Read More: Tomo-chan Is a Girl Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained