Tough as Nails Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, CBS’ reality show ‘Tough as Nails’ centers around twelve contestants whose perseverance, physical strength, and determination are tested through various challenges carried out at real-life job sites. The contestants compete individually and in groups to avoid eliminations that typically happen in each episode. The winner receives the grand prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck.

Under the watch of Phil Keoghan, the contestants also compete for additional prizes in team competitions. The series first released on July 8, 2020. Over three seasons, the show has received favorable reviews from audiences and critics. In 2021, the show was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award. After an enthralling third season, fans must be curious about the possibilities of a fourth edition. In that case, here’s everything we know!

Tough as Nails Season 4 Release Date

‘Tough as Nails’ season 3 premiered on October 6, 2021, on CBS, concluding its run on December 8, 2021. The third season consists of ten episodes with a runtime of around 44 minutes each.

As far as the fourth installment is concerned, let us share the good news! On April 14, 2021, CBS announced the renewal of ‘Tough as Nails’ for two rounds, which includes the third and fourth seasons. The renewal came before the season two finale. Taking into consideration the show’s steady performance on the network, the renewal isn’t a surprise at all.

Upon the renewal, the senior VP of alternative programming at CBS Mitch Graham stated, “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers, and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hardworking Americans who get the job done.”

“For the first time in a long time, we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. Tough as Nails is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” said Phil Keoghan in response to the renewal. He continued, “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us,”

Even though the series has been renewed for season 4, CBS hasn’t yet announced the filming dates of the upcoming season. However, it seems that the casting is currently underway. Taking into account the time required for the completion of filming and post-production, we can expect ‘Tough as Nails’ season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2022 or later.

Tough as Nails Season 4 Cast: Host and Contestants

Phil Keoghan, the creator and one of the executive producers of the show, hosted the show for the first three seasons. Therefore, we can expect him to continue as the host in season 4 as well. As the driving force of the series, Phil is a pivotal part of its success over the years.

The third season of the show featured Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Christine Connors, Elizabeth Rillera, Jerome Kupuka’a, Kalimba Edwards, and Kelsy Reynolds as the contestants. They were joined by Lamar Edwin Hanger, Lia Mort, Mike Shaffer, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker, Sarah Ham, and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe. But in season 4, we will see a fresh batch of contestants showcasing their willpower and grit as they contend for the ultimate prize.

