Tracey Grist: Where is Matt Restelli’s Mother-in-Law Now?

In the summer of 2024, Matthew “Matt” Restelli drove from his California home to his mother-in-law Tracey Grist’s house in American Fork, Utah, to pick up his estranged wife, Kathryn “Kate” Restelli, and their two children. Unfortunately, he was unaware that Tracey and her son, Kevin Ellis, were waiting to ambush him at the house, where he was eventually shot to death. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Family Plot,’ details pertaining to the homicide and the investigation that followed are explored as the detectives tied Tracey and her two adult children to Matt’s killing.

Tracey Grist Was the Alleged Mastermind Behind Matt Restelli’s Killing

Kathryn “Kate” Restelli’s mother, Tracey Marie Grist, who was born on May 28, 1965, knew about her daughter’s troubled marriage to Mathew “Matt” Restelli in California and allegedly encouraged her to move in with her in her American Fork, Utah, home for a few weeks to clear her head and get some space. During a textual conversation with Kathryn in January 2024, Tracey wrote, “I’ll just drive nine hours and strangle him,” after learning about Kathryn’s arguments and fights with Matt. After Kathryn began staying with Tracey, the latter reportedly plotted Matt’s murder.

As per reports, on June 16, 2024, Tracey also searched for Utah gun laws and divorce procedures. She also enlisted the help of her son, Kevin Stanley Ellis, in her murder plot. On July 12, 2024, Tracey instructed Kathryn to lure her husband, Matt, into her American Fork home under the pretense that she and their children were ready to go back to California with him. Prosecutors alleged, and Kathryn testified, that Tracey covered her furniture to prevent bloodstains on them during the shooting. Meanwhile, she asserted in court that she was cleaning the house.

Following the shooting upon Matt’s arrival at the house, investigators determined a knife was planted in Matt’s non-dominant hand (right) to make it appear as if Kevin shot him in self-defense; prosecutors attributed the act to Tracey and Kevin. Tracey called 911 about eight minutes after the shooting, right after her neighbor reported the same. As the detectives linked her to the crime, she was arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Tracey Grist’s Daughter Testified Against Her in Court

Tracey Grist pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and decided to take the matter to court. In April 2026, her murder trial commenced, with the defense claiming that she was innocent and her son, Kevin Ellis, was responsible for Matt Restelli’s killing. Early on in the trial, her daughter, Kathryn Restelli, testified against her as part of her plea deal. She claimed that Tracey convinced her to go ahead with Matt’s murder, despite her having second thoughts about it. The prosecution also told the jury that the defendant covered the couches prior to the crime, indicating she was aware of what would transpire.

On the other hand, the defense argued that she was only responsible for trying to cover up Kevin’s crime. The defendant also took the stand and denied any involvement in the murder plot, claiming that she cleaned her house “because it was a disaster.” Ultimately, on April 21, 2026, the jury deliberated for more than five hours before reaching a final verdict. Tracey was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree obstruction of justice, and two counts of third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.



Tracey Grist is Serving Her Sentence at a Utah Prison Facility Today

Less than two months, on June 10, 2026, her sentencing hearing took place. Matt’s younger brother, Jonathan, and mother, Diane, asked the judge for the maximum possible sentence for Tracey. Jonathan addressed the convict directly, blaming her for stealing every birthday, Christmas, camping trip, fishing trip, graduation, and everything in between from Matt’s children. He added, “Tracey is a demon who poisoned her own family, and through them she murdered mine. You changed the course of two families and countless other people forever.” Diane also took the stand, stating, “Matt only wanted to keep his family safe from your evil and conniving ways. He was so right in this regard, and it cost him his life. You left a hole in our hearts and daily lives.”

Diane concluded, “You have no idea the anguish you have caused by his senseless death that will echo in the lives of our family for generations to come.” In the end, Tracey was sentenced to a 15-year-to-life term for murder, two terms of one to 15 years in prison for criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges, and up to five years each for two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Calling it “one of the most senseless crimes,” the judge told her, “The gravity of your actions cannot be overstated. You were clearly the mastermind in a plot that led to your son-in-law’s death, a man who simply thought he was coming to Utah to pick up his wife and children.” 61-year-old Tracey Grist is currently incarcerated at Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.