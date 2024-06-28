Tricia Lee: Where is the SERHANT Real Estate Agent Now?

Ryan Serhant’s real estate agency, SERHANT, is the focus of a real estate-oriented docuseries — ‘Owning Manhattan.’ Although the owner of the firm is at the forefront of all the episodes, his competent employees also leave an imprint on the viewers’ minds. Throughout the show, the brokers at SERHANT complete many deals on different properties across New York City, but not without stirring up some sort of drama. One of the more interesting and focused personalities of the show was Tricia Lee, whose professionalism and career path generated interest among the viewers.

Tricia Lee Worked Her Way Up to Become a Part of SERHANT

Growing up, Tricia Lee was always ambitious and driven enough to turn her dreams into reality. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Arizona State University in 1998, she soon moved to New York City and made the bustling city her home. In 1998, she landed her first job at MAC Cosmetics as a Sales Manager/ Retail Operations. After spending seven years in the industry, she founded her own nail salon called Polish Bar Brooklyn in December 2005, which ran for a decade. During that time, the brand won several accolades, and she found immense success as an entrepreneur.

From October 2015, Tricia began working at The Corcoran Group, serving as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson. A year later, she became the Vice President at BNI for three years. Then, she landed a job as a Real Estate Salesperson at Compass, where she worked for over five years. As she had gained enough experience in the real estate industry by 2021 and accumulated record-breaking first-year sales numbers, she was able to land a job at Ryan Serhant’s real estate firm, SERHANT. There, she joined forces with her long-time fiancé, Jeffrey St. Arromand, a 3-time Emmy Award-winning sports producer. The multi-talented woman earned numerous accolades in the early stages of her career, including Rookie of the Year and Small Business Award, City of New York. She also earned her spot in the Multi-Million Dollar Club.

A Multitalented Individual With Experience in Different Fields

Tricia’s spot as one of the best real estate brokers was also cemented when she was on the list of BK Reader’s Top 5 Black Real Estate Brokers for two years in a row due to the success of her event series titled ‘Money Matters with Tricia Lee.’ Apart from being a broker and entrepreneur, she also built a reputation as a public speaker by speaking on Expert Marketing with Black Enterprise Small Business Expo, Tom Ferry, and Sell it Like Serhant course. Moreover, ever since 2008, she has also worked as a Beauty Business Consultant on the side.

Having resided in different areas of Brooklyn for more than a decade or so, she has had experience as a landlord and a property owner, which she used in the process of selling and renting properties as an agent. As she climbed the ladder at SERHANT, she was given the opportunity to lead a team of her own — the Tricia Lee Team. Her partner Jeffrey also joined her team as her leading partner. Up until now, Tricia has successfully completed career sales worth hundreds of millions of dollars, leaving a significant impact on Brooklyn’s real estate industry. Thanks to her impressive work on small business advocacy and financial literacy, she was named 2022’s Innovate for the Future Honoree with Bed Stuy Restoration.

A Staunch Team Leader at SERHANT Alongside Her Fiancé Jeffrey in NYC

As an integral member of SERHANT, Tricia Lee and her team mainly focus on luxury home sales and rentals in New York City. She is also the founder of Girl Gang Network and handles a Bed-Stuy Small Business Saturday Shopping Crawl. In order to build her connections to sell more properties, she can be seen collaborating with area business leaders and building owners on a regular basis. Furthermore, she is affiliated with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the Brooklyn Museum. The former member of the Myrtle Avenue Merchants Association (MARP), the multi-talented woman is also a member of the Board of Advisors for Clinton Hill’s V-ELMS.

In February 2024, the Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker at SERHANT was recently listed in the Top 5 Black Real Estate Brokers in Brooklyn. When she is not busy selling or renting out properties in the Big Apple, she loves to spend time cooking, renovating, designing, hosting events, and reviewing beauty products. Tricia also happens to love traveling and has been to many places in Europe, including Corsica, Monaco, Saint-Tropez, and Marseille. Currently, she lives in Flatbush with her fiancé, Jeffrey St. Arromand. They either wish to keep things private about their marriage or have slated it for the future.

Read More: Nile Lundgren: Where is the SERHANT Real Estate Agent Now?