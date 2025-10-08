True Haunting: Where Are They Now?

Helmed by James Wan, Netflix’s ‘True Haunting’ is a paranormal documentary series we can only describe as gripping, considering the way it expands on the genre while maintaining accuracy. After all, it comprises not only dramatic reenactments but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon two very ominous supernatural cases from the perspective of those who lived them. These two tales are of the alleged occurrences targeted at Chris Di Cesare in Erie Hall at Geneseo, New York, and at a young family inside a suburban home in Salt Lake City, Utah, respectively.

Chris Di Cesare Has Managed to Build a Good, Happy Life for Himself

Although what Chris Di Cesare reportedly experienced between 1984 and 1985 affected him to such an extent that he gave up his passion for running, it instilled in him a new perspective on life. He was attending the State University of New York College-Geneseo as a track scholar with dreams of being an Olympic athlete one day, but then he allegedly started sensing a tormented ghost. According to the aforementioned show, he and his friends were even inexplicably attacked until he ultimately decided to face who was seemingly haunting him head-on upon learning their history.

In the immediate aftermath of realizing he was finally free, Chris consciously distanced himself from this entire ordeal, which sadly also resulted in him drifting away from his friends. However, as he finally grasped the significance of what he had survived after decades, he chose to embrace it by evolving into an author and a public speaker before rekindling connections too. Therefore, today, he is somewhat of an expert on paranormal phenomena/supernatural encounters, which he delves into while recounting his own alleged experiences of being haunted.

Over the years, Chris has not only featured in productions like ‘School Spirits,’ ‘Please Talk with Me,’ ‘Surviving Evidence,’ and ‘My Horror Story,’ but also penned four books. He contributed to ‘C2D1: An Examination of the Extreme Haunting and How the “Ghost Boy” of Geneseo Came to Be,’ co-authored ‘Surviving Evidence’ with William Edwards, and most recently published ‘The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall’ in September 2025. As if that’s not enough, he was even given the opportunity to contribute to ‘Facing Spirit: Spirit Art Mediumship & Thinking Outside the Box,’ which makes his standing in the industry clear. Chris is a reputable voice in the world of paranormal.

Coming to Chris’ personal standing, from what we can tell, he has since earned a Master’s in Education from Walden University as well as a Special Education degree from Manhattanville University. This only helped him understand his past at State University of New York College-Geneseo better, enabling him to now be there for his friends and family in the way they need. In fact, now in his early 60s, the once Junior Olympic Cross-Country Champion is a devoted, loving, and proud son, brother, husband of 3+ decades, father, as well as a grandfather. Honestly, for the CITA Ventures represented speaker, spending quality time with loved ones and participating in various paranormal-focused events/panels seems to be his sole priority today.

April and Matt Wilson Are Raising Awareness About the Paranormal Through Their Own Experiences

In the summer of 2004, April Miller was over the moon about starting a new life with her loving partner Matt Wilson and her two young sons in the historic Avenues of Salt Lake City, Utah. The couple had been together for a while, with the professional contractor embracing her kids, Nate Miller and Shane Miller, with open arms – he truly treated them as if they were his own. Therefore, when he realized a beautiful yet worn-down Victorian mansion in his partner’s dream neighborhood was on sale, he decided to put in an offer as a way to show he was ready to go all in. The family moved in almost as soon as the deal was closed, having decided Matt would do all renovations in-house, only to reportedly start hearing odd noises from the very first night.

Matt initially believed the noises were coming from the old pipes in the basement boiler room, but things allegedly kept on getting weirder as months passed. The renovations were becoming a money pit, driving April to join an adult dating service company as a call operator, and it seemed like Shane had become friends with an imaginary child. The young boy was reportedly also screaming in terror every single night, asserting he was hearing voices and that his “friend” was warning him, but his panic was chalked up to imagination. However, things changed once April and Matt allegedly started hearing voices and seeing strange figures too, shortly following which the former’s mother was also reportedly attacked.

The couple tried various methods to bring peace to their home after Matt was reportedly attacked in the basement too, yet it didn’t pan out in the way they had expected. According to the show, these patterns and more continued until April and Matt were allegedly attacked in the middle of the night in 2006, with their bed reportedly being lifted off the ground. That’s when they rushed out of the house, called paranormal investigators as well as clairvoyants to clear the space, and abided by their every instruction to ensure their space wasn’t “haunted” anymore. However, they never returned to live in what they once described as their dream home; instead, once they were sure everything was in the clear, they sold it.

In the past two decades, April and Matt have not only tied the knot but also chosen to lead a rather nomadic lifestyle while ensuring they won’t live in a place with any sort of history. This decision has resulted in them having various adventures over the years, especially with them raising Nate and Shane by their side. The reported haunted experience could have shattered their family apart, yet the couple, as well as the kids, were able to hold strong by having an open line of communication and understanding between them. Thus, it appears as if even though Nate and Shane prefer to lead their lives well away from the limelight these days, they still have a close relationship with their devoted, loving parental figures.

Coming to April and Matt’s current standing, from what we can tell, after moving 8 times in the past 20 years, it seems like they have returned to reside in Salt Lake City, Utah. The former Mormon is now a rising public figure, whereas her husband still seems to be in the contracting business, meaning they are presently leading rather comfortable lives. April has actually studied Accounting/Business at Eagle Gate College-Salt Lake City and Human Services with a minor in Psychology and Criminal Justice at SLCC Community College. Therefore, today, she serves not only as an Assistant to the Director of Engineering at St. Regis Deer Valley Resort but also as an empathetic figure representing reported paranormal survivors. So, since then, both she and Matt have even contributed to ‘Harvesting Shadows,’ a memoir of their journey from allegedly experiencing 21 spirits to saving their family to their gradual healing. The couple has created books, journals, and guides to help others like them too.

