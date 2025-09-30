Tulsa King: Is Montague Distilleries a Real Place?

The third season of Paramount’s ‘Tulsa King’ brings a new challenge for Dwight Manfredi as he works to expand his criminal empire. This time, he sets his eyes on the alcohol business as a new and exciting opportunity presents itself. The Montagues have been running a distillery in Tulsa for years, but now they seem to have fallen on hard times, so they have decided to sell the business. Dwight finds out about it from Mitch, who knows Cleo Montague, whose father is in charge of the distillery. The problem arises when a local businessman, called Dunmire, also has his eyes set on the distillery and is ready to go to any extent to get what he wants. This makes the Montague business a central plot point for the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Montague Distillery is Fictional, But a Major Plot Device for Season 3

The Montague Distillery is a fictional company and location in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3. The filming for the scenes regarding the same most likely took place on a set built purposely to reflect the workings of the alcohol business. The cast and crew turned towards locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and some locations in Oklahoma to create a unique look for the show, which highlights the heart of Tulsa, though the city doesn’t serve as a primary filming location. With the distillery, a new conflict is thrown into the mix, which pits Dwight and his gang against some of the most powerful people in the city. The first episode gives us a glimpse into that danger when Cleo’s father is burned to death in his own house.

This shifts the focus towards the distillery, which turns out to be in serious disrepair, but harbors a major stock of Montague whiskey that can change the game for whoever gets their hands on it. A major revelation comes in the second episode when Cleo reveals that her father brewed a whiskey that turns 50 this year, making it quite a pricey batch. An estimation reveals that it could earn them about $150 million, which explains why Jeremiah Dunmire had his heart set on buying the place. While it may seem like easy money, it is not quite so. Dunmire had completely blocked the Montagues out of the market, which means that they couldn’t sell any of their batches, which is what led the business to fall so far that they were forced to sell it.

To get the 50-year-old batch out, Dwight and his people first need to figure out how to get the batches on the shelves of shops. They start with cleaning up the distillery and getting it up and running again, while also considering the ways to figure out the distribution process. There is a lot that needs to be figured out, including how to deal with Dunmire and stop him from sabotaging their plans. This makes the Montague Distillery a key location from where major operations are launched, the fate of which will also decide the fate of Dwight Manfredi’s criminal empire.

