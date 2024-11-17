Is Chickie Dead? Did Domenick Lombardozzi Leave Tulsa King?

The second season of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ concludes with Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi arriving in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to bring Dwight “The General” Manfredi back to the New York Mafia. He apologizes for his role in sending the former Mafia capo to the middle of nowhere, only for the latter to correct that Tulsa is his kingdom now. Chickie tries to appeal to Dwight initially, but his tone changes when The General clarifies that he has no intention to return to NYC. The Invernizzi head then plans to kill his adversary, only to rewrite his own fate! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bill Bevilaqua Kills Chickie to Straighten Out His Affairs With Dwight Manfredi

When Dwight Manfredi says no to Chickie, the latter realizes that he has no option but to kill the former to save his face. He can only earn the respect of the families involved in the New York Mafia if he settles the predicament with The General. He cannot return to NYC empty-handed and showcase himself as a worthless member of the Invernizzi family. That’s when he decides to leave for Kansas City to form a partnership with Bill Bevilaqua. He tells the gangster that they should kill Dwight together and share the former Mafia capo’s kingdom.

Bevilaqua initially accepts the proposition and even joins Chickie to meet Dwight for one last time. The Invernizzi head discusses another proposition with The General, only for the Kansas City-based gangster to step in and shoot at his former New York City counterpart at point-blank range. The distance between the two men clarifies that Chickie dies instantly. By murdering him, Bevilaqua earns the respect and consideration of Dwight, who acknowledges that his adversary just eliminated a headache and threat for him. He rewards the gangster half of Cal Thresher’s assets for his highly favorable actions, marking the birth of a new partnership.

Chickie’s unexpected death is confirmed beyond the shadow of a doubt. Dwight only has to look at the body once to know that his former ally and current enemy has become lifeless. The Invernizzi head’s death leads us to the future of Domenick Lombardozzi in the show.

Chickie’s Death Indicates That Domenick Lombardozzi Has Departed From Tulsa King

First of all, neither Paramount+ nor Domenick Lombardozzi has announced the actor’s exit from ‘Tulsa King,’ which is unsurprising considering that the streaming platform hasn’t officially renewed the crime drama series for a third season. However, Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that the third installment is in the works after the sophomore season recorded a 75% increase in viewership, making it one of the most popular streaming shows in the world. Therefore, we can be assured that Paramount+ will greenlight ten more episodes of the series in no time. The question now is, will Domenick Lombardozzi be part of the same?

Considering Chickie’s death, we may have seen the last of Lombardozzi in the crime drama. The series is not known for featuring dead characters in flashback scenes, visions, or dreams, which limits the scope of the Invernizzi head to nearly none. Indeed, Dwight and Chickie go back a long way. However, not even The General’s daughter, Tina, has featured in flashback sequences much in the show, which can also be the case for the NYC-based Mafia boss. Therefore, we may not need to expect Lombardozzi to appear in the upcoming third season.

Chickie’s scope concludes when he is kicked out of the leadership of the New York Mafia. He becomes irrelevant and dispensable. On the other hand, his death opens various narrative avenues for the showrunner, Terence Winter, and his writers, starting with the partnership Dwight and Bill Bevilaqua form because of the same. The third season may follow the aftermath of this unholy union, as the cliffhanger of the sophomore installment indicates. The upcoming episodes may showcase Dwight as an FBI informant who helps the bureau delve into Bevilaqua’s affairs, which happens only because of Chickie’s death.

